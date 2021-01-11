LexisNexis InterAction Awarded 'Overall Client Relationship Management Company of the Year' by LegalTech Breakthrough

InterAction is a groundbreaking technology for the legal world, and we're honored to be recognized for our achievements. Tweet this

"InterAction® is an exceptional technology that deserves recognition as a beacon of innovation in the market. LegalTech Breakthrough applauds the minds behind InterAction and found it the inevitable choice for the Client Relations award," said Bryan Vaugh, managing director at LegalTech Breakthrough. "Out of thousands of nominations from over 14 countries, InterAction was the clear winner in CRM."

All LegalTech Breakthrough Award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the larger technology industry. The winning products and companies were selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services.

Unlike one-size-fits all CRM solutions, InterAction was built specifically to address the unique needs and challenges of legal and professional services firms. As a result of its unique features and offerings, InterAction is used by more than 500 customers in 35 countries, including 74% of the AmLaw 100 and 74% of the Global 100.

"We are thrilled to be the first company named to this prestigious award in the Client Relations category. InterAction is a groundbreaking technology for the legal world, and we're honored to be recognized for our achievements and contributions to innovation in legal technology," said Scott Winter, Director of Product Management for InterAction.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that help customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 10,600 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

LexisNexis® InterAction® is the leading client relationship platform for law and professional services firms. For almost three decades, InterAction has helped firms of all sizes drive business relationships, accelerate firm growth, and increase revenue by embedding client intelligence at the heart of every engagement. We aim to be a partner that helps you grow your book of business through an innovative portfolio that enables you to uncover value in your contacts while improving your ability to deliver meaningful relationship experiences. Discover more at interaction.com.

About LegalTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to recognizing the best companies, technologies, products, and services in the field of Legal Technology. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including case management, client relations, data and analytics, documentation, legal education, and bots and legal assistants. For more information visit https://legaltechbreakthrough.com.

Media Contact

Erin Harrison

Plat4orm

203-610-9492

[email protected]

SOURCE LexisNexis