LexisNexis Introduces Next Generation of Juris Accounting Software

With faster and more accurate reporting and billing, law firms can make smarter decisions and see higher profitability. Tweet this

"Juris 3.0 is the next generation of accounting, analytics, and billing software that firms will use to work as efficiently as possible, satisfy clients, and optimize profitability. This upgrade is designed to improve efficiency in the areas that impact firms the most, as well as support data driven decisions for firm leaders," said Scott Wallingford, Vice President and General Manager of LexisNexis Software Solutions.

The three major components of Juris 3.0 include:

Integration with ClientPay: Juris 3.0 enables firms using the ClientPay solution for online payment acceptance to streamline credit card processing even further by automating the process of sending integrated click-to-pay links with invoices and recording cash receipts directly in Juris. With more efficient payment management, firms will cut payment processing costs, reduce staff time spent managing payments, and improve collection performance. Firms working with ClientPay realize an average of 17% savings on payment processing costs.

Juris Suite Reporting: The Juris Suite Reporting module provides firm leaders a real-time view of the information they need to make more informed business decisions. With a complete overhaul of reporting in this new module, Juris 3.0 makes it easier and faster to generate reports and provides even greater decision support.

Email Templates: Juris 3.0 also introduces upgrades to our email template that help firms automate and improve email billing workflows. New features now enable firms to set boilerplate text for email bodies, create custom subject lines, include payment links, and more. This upgrade will streamline the process of email billing, so firms get paid faster and spend less time on this vital administrative task.

Wallingford added, "Juris 3.0 builds an even stronger foundation for the time, billing, analytics, and accounting solutions our clients rely on every day. With this next generation software, firms can reduce costs, make smarter decisions, and see higher profitability."

Juris 3.0 is built on technology actively supported by Microsoft. Firms that upgrade are ensured their Juris software will be compatible with new versions and updates of Windows and SQL server.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that help customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 10,600 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About LexisNexis® Juris®

Juris is a trusted financial management solution used by over 1,700 law firms nationwide. Juris has helped law firms for over 30 years realize savings through efficient accounting and billing management, while reducing the overall time spent on collections activities. Largely used by legal administrators, Juris streamlines payables and accounts receivable, while giving detailed reporting insight.

Media Contact

Erin Harrison

Plat4orm PR

[email protected]

203-610-9492

SOURCE LexisNexis