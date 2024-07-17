LexisNexis Launches Nexis+ AI, an Advanced Generative AI-Powered Decision Intelligence Platform to Transform Company Research

Organizations can now utilize Nexis+ AI's transparent Gen AI capabilities to access trustworthy content sources and powerful summarization to achieve faster time to insights

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Legal & Professional , a leading global provider of information and analytics, today announced the commercial launch of Nexis+ AI™ , incorporating advanced generative AI-powered capabilities designed to transform and accelerate corporate research, intelligence gathering and business decision-making functions. Enhanced by more than 700 hours of in-depth customer interviews, Nexis+ AI is tailored to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses. Corporations can now deploy Nexis+ AI's powerful research, intelligence and document summarization features to find accurate information effortlessly, gain a competitive advantage and boost efficiency.

Trusted for over 50 years by thousands of corporations globally, LexisNexis delivers critical business decisioning information from a huge repository of licensed news publications and corporate data on millions of companies. Nexis+ AI leverages a portfolio of over 20,000 licensed titles, with GAI rights granted by some of the largest publishers and industry-recognized titles such as The Associated Press, Gannett, McClatchy, Benzinga, FiscalNote - CQ Roll Call, and many others. With Nexis+ AI, users can:

Quickly research and analyze business, financial and legal information and news;

Summarize lengthy documents and extract relevant entities and data points;

Compile, organize and share content;

Create first drafts or outlines of intelligence reports with a few mouse clicks; and

Derive actionable business insights with speed and precision.

"Business leaders across nearly every industry tell us they need deeper, more accurate insights to better facilitate timely decisions, but they find the amount of corporate data daunting and the process time consuming. Recognizing this, we've created Nexis+ AI to accelerate data-intensive research and strategic decision-making," said Todd Larsen, President of Nexis Solutions. "We worked closely with our customers to develop Nexis+ AI's powerful tools that help organizations gather corporate intelligence faster and seamlessly integrate into their existing workflows for greater efficiency."

Publisher IP and Revenue Protection

With the growth in popularity of AI and generative AI tools, publishers and content owners have increasingly focused on protecting their copyright and intellectual property. LexisNexis has long-standing, extensive - and in some cases exclusive - content licensing agreements with publishers. These relationships allow LexisNexis to deliver contextually relevant, Gen AI-derived answers, with direct links to the original source material, to help minimize the risk of AI hallucinations.

With Nexis+ AI's publisher-first approach, publishers can:

Ensure their intellectual property rights are respected, knowing that their content is never used to train any AI models without their knowledge or permission;

Rest assured that their content is presented transparently and in context to preserve brand integrity, with citations taking users back to the source material; and

Get paid fairly for the use of their content, whether that use is by human or by machine.

Commitment to Excellence

Earlier this year, LexisNexis launched a Nexis+ AI commercial preview program that granted early access to a select number of organizations. The preview program enrolled testers across a wide range of industries and professions, including representatives from large corporates, financial institutions, and six major consulting firms, among others, to ensure further refinement of the platform's already advanced features and functionality.

"The launch of Nexis+ AI represents a significant first milestone in our mission to provide organizations with the tools they need to accelerate company research and make informed business decisions," said Dani McCormick, Vice President of Product, Nexis Solutions

Strong Focus on Transparency, Data Accuracy, Privacy and Security

LexisNexis' commitment to data security and privacy spans more than 50 years. The company employs more than 2,000 technologists, data scientists and subject matter experts to develop, test, and validate its solutions. With data privacy top of mind among corporate executives considering Gen AI solutions, LexisNexis, part of RELX, follows the RELX Responsible AI Principles , considering the real-world impact of its solutions on people and taking action to prevent the creation or reinforcement of unfair bias.

Nexis+ AI also provides transparency and accuracy by design, utilizing retrieval augmented generation (RAG) to enhance the precision and reliability of generative AI models with information fetched from thousands of trusted, authoritative sources.

For more information about Nexis+ AI, please visit https://lexisnexis.com/NexisAI.

