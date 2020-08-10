LexisNexis Named a Leader by the IDC MarketScape for Enterprise Legal Spend Management and Enterprise Matter Management

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, provider of a leading cloud-based enterprise legal management solution for corporate legal departments: LexisNexis® CounselLink®, has been named a leader in two IDC MarketScape reports - Worldwide Enterprise Legal Spend Management 2020 Vendor Assessment and Worldwide Enterprise Matter Management 2020 Vendor Assessment.

"Enterprise legal management is the cornerstone of the legal department and is increasingly becoming the most important application in the legal stack. End users require easy-to-use, integrated and collaborative software that manages matters and spend. LexisNexis' customers clearly indicated that the CounselLink product does those things and more, allowing them to successfully navigate the digitally transformed world," said Ryan O'Leary, senior analyst at IDC.

The IDC MarketScape reports, which draw substantially on user and client feedback, provide quantitative and qualitative assessments of each vendor's offerings in the marketplace. They also identify the factors expected to be the most influential to an organization's future short-term and long-term success in the market. To be included in the IDC MarketScape study, vendors were required to have ELM software revenue of at least $30 million in CY19 and target primarily a corporate legal end user.

LexisNexis was recognized for CounselLink's predictive analytics and "simple and intuitive" user interface. Additionally, the CounselLink FastTrack program, which allows law firms to get paid more quickly while helping law departments manage their legal budgets, was cited by the IDC MarketScape as a key competitive advantage. "A major differentiator for LexisNexis is its new FastTrack program that works with the financial services company LSQ to accelerate payments to law firms while allowing enterprises to hold onto their cash and pay LSQ later," the ELM report noted.

Aaron Pierce, General Manager of CounselLink, said, "We are honored to be named a leader by the IDC MarketScape in both the enterprise legal spend management and the matter management categories. In today's economic climate, organizations are increasingly focused on improving their management of internal resources and spend with outside vendors. Legal departments can be an indispensable partner in this, which is why we have continued to invest in building out CounselLink's comprehensive work, financial and vendor management solutions – to help them more easily and effectively control costs, maximize productivity and make better decisions."

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Legal Spend Management 2020 Vendor Assessment (doc #US45943920, July 2020) and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Matter Management 2020 Vendor Assessment (doc #US45943820, July 2020).

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that help customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 10,600 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About CounselLink®

CounselLink is a leading cloud-based software solution for Enterprise Legal Management (ELM), including work management, financial management, vendor management and legal hold solutions designed to help corporate legal departments manage operations while providing analytics and benchmarking tools for better decision-making. Expert professional services and product support teams are available to help users maximize the benefits of their investment. CounselLink also offers tiered package options to address the unique requirements of both large and small legal departments. Discover more about CounselLink online: https://www.counsellink.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

