LexisNexis Names Lumus as One of the World's Top Innovators in "Innovation Momentum 2024: The Global Top 100" Report

Lumus is one of only six companies from the electronics sector, along with Apple, LG Electronics and Samsung.

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumus , the pioneering developer of reflective or geometric waveguide technology for augmented reality (AR) eyewear, today announced that it has been named in the third annual "Innovation Momentum Global Top 100" report by LexisNexis®. The Top 100 recognizes companies advancing innovative solutions to today's challenges and laying the intellectual property foundations for further breakthroughs.

Lumus' robust portfolio includes more than 430 issued patents, with more than 540 patents pending, placing it among the world's top patent holders for augmented reality optics.

"Our patent portfolio reflects our strategy of maximizing our innovation potential through razor sharp focus and long-term persistence," said Lumus VP of Intellectual Property Mike Adel. "Being recognized as one of the Innovation Momentum Top 100 is further validation that our commitment to waveguide technology is expanding the boundaries of what's possible in augmented reality."

LexisNexis' Innovation Momentum methodology identifies companies with patents that outperform their peers based on the potential to lead to further inventions and the scope of market protection, rewarding companies with small but high-quality portfolios, or those with more extensive holdings that are well-maintained over time. Innovation Momentum builds on the Patent Asset Index, a unique patent evaluation methodology featured in the analytics platform LexisNexis® PatentSight®.

"Over the past several years, the proportion of Lumus patent families focused on the design and manufacturing of 2D expansion waveguides has risen sharply to comprise nearly a quarter of all new patent families today. We are now reaping a harvest of allowances in this domain, boosting our confidence in the technology at the core of our product architecture," added Adel.

Z-Lens' breakthrough waveguide architecture enables the development of small, light AR eyeglasses with high-resolution image quality, outdoor-compatible brightness, and an industry first seamless Rx integration.

Featuring an optical engine that is 50% smaller than its predecessor, Z-Lens maintains superb image quality and high luminance efficiency while answering the demands of consumers for natural-looking, unobtrusive AR glasses. Z-Lens' innovative, lightweight optical engine features industry-leading resolution and full, vibrant color to offer superb image quality. With industry leading brightness, consumers will be able to enjoy augmented reality in daylight through a pair of glasses that – from the outside – are virtually indistinguishable from a non-AR pair.

Lumus' Z-Lens architecture creates several degrees of freedom for glasses manufacturers including flexibility of the eye-box position and the ability to directly bond Rx prescription lenses. This feature allows consumers to customize their AR eyeglasses to their vision without bulky, heavy inserts, enabling them to be utilized as normal eyewear.

For more information on Lumus, click here . For high-res imagery, click here .

About Lumus:

Lumus reflective waveguides set an industry benchmark for AR image quality. Far brighter than other solutions, Lumus is the only waveguide ideally suited for outdoor usage. With up to 10X better luminance efficiency over competing waveguides and supply chain partners like Quanta and SCHOTT, Lumus is the leading choice for OEMs making AR glasses. Lumus waveguide technology provides unparalleled color uniformity and a true white due to the straight-forward light path inherent in its architecture.

Lumus co-developed manufacturing processes with its world class supply chain partners including Quanta Computer Inc. and SCHOTT, to achieve scalability for mass manufacturing. The company is the leading designer of reflective waveguide technology at the core of several existing AR products including Thales' Scorpion full-color head mounted display, Augmedics xVision system for guiding surgeons, Lenovo's ThinkReality A6 released in 2019 as well as Thirdeye's X2 MR Glasses.

