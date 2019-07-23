LexisNexis® PatentSight® - a strategic patent analytics platform - wins prestigious SIIA CODiE award for "Best Big Data Reporting & Analytics Solution"

HORSHAM, Pa., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PatentSight, a LexisNexis® company, today announced that LexisNexis® PatentSight® won the 2019 SIIA CODiE Award for the "Best Big Data Reporting & Analytics Solution." LexisNexis had five of its products named as finalists in the 2019 SIIA CODiE Awards, including Context and Lexis Advance®. LexisNexis Newsdesk® was named the Best Content Search & Discovery Solution; it was its third consecutive year of winning a CODiE award.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors evaluate the best products, technologies, and services in software, information and business technology.

Nils Omland, founder and CEO of PatentSight said, "We are honored and humbled to receive this award. With additional data and improved AI technologies, we will continue to further develop PatentSight to provide unparalleled insights to our customers. We are determined to remain the benchmark in strategic patent analytics."

PatentSight provides strategic insights based on worldwide patent data

PatentSight evaluates worldwide patents using a scientifically developed proprietary methodology, the Patent Asset Index™. This method distinguishes high value patents from less important ones. Thus, patent portfolios of competitors, suppliers, customers, specific areas of technology and new market entrants can be analyzed to identify opportunities and threats.

CODiE judges were thoroughly impressed by PatentSight

During their assessment, CODiE's panel of experts endorsed the capabilities of the product. One of the judges stated: "The ability of PatentSight to extract meaning from patents, primarily from metadata such as citations, is absolutely breathtaking. They go deep into measures of the lasting value and impact of patents, work to validate their results, and present a wide variety of results in useful and interesting ways. Superb work. Visualizations are also impressive. PatentSight is an excellent product!" Judges also praised the technical sophistication of the tool, calling it "robust" and "top notch."

If you would like to learn more about how PatentSight can help you win in the IP space, please visit www.LexisNexisIP.com or www.PatentSight.com.

About LexisNexis IP

LexisNexis® IP solutions are offered by Reed Tech, a LexisNexis® company. Reed Tech has been recognized as an innovator in the patent arena and has electronically captured and prepared for publication two-thirds of all U.S. patents ever granted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). LexisNexis® IP offers best-in-class information-based solutions and services to meet the broad needs of the global Intellectual Property market. Our customers include patent authorities, IP-driven companies and law firms across the globe. The corporate culture is driven by a commitment to excellence, innovation, and a strong dedication to its customers, employees and community.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 130 countries with 10,000 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

