LexisNexis recognizes the world's outperforming companies with its "Innovation Momentum 2022: The Global Top 100" report

Industry innovation rankings have historically measured patent portfolio sizes combined with other selection criteria like patent filing rates to uncover the front runners in patent development. These approaches are flawed, often omit small start-ups with early disruptive innovation and over-rank on mature technology fields dominated by multinationals.

The new, unique methodology used in this report captures the Innovation Momentum of the last two years and recognizes patent owners with exceptional technological relevance for the future and those outperforming their peers. Innovation Momentum rewards organizations with well-maintained patent portfolios while recognizing highly specialized technology drivers with exceptional relevance in their focus areas.

This inaugural 2022 report uncovers themes around the current most pressing global challenges and reveals industry and geographic views of companies leading in Innovation Momentum. In addition, the best-performing innovators from academia and public research are recognized and placed in the context of their peer groups.

The most pressing global themes of our time are the biggest drivers of innovation

The industries most represented in the Top 100 almost directly reflect the most pressing global issues, such as the global pandemic and an emphasis on our world's continued digital transformation.

The pharmaceutical industry tops the list of most innovative industries, with vaccine development, particularly around COVID-19, continuing by Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and others. There are also several smaller players innovating in this space. For example, gene editing based on CRISPR/Cas9 is opening up new opportunities for the development of new therapeutics, and10x Genomics, Arvinas and Incyte are making great strides in onco-immunology.

Information technology is another heavily represented industry, highlighting the ongoing digital transformation of nearly every aspect of daily life. Financial services companies such as Ant Group and WeBank, as well as Internet giants such as Alphabet, Amazon, and Tencent are among the top innovators in this space.

are among the top innovators in this space. In addition, many categories showcase the technologies and materials needed to run the most influential industries. For example, hardware from semiconductor manufacturers like TSMC and electronics companies like Goodix is critical to supporting the world's ongoing digital transformation. Demand for rechargeable batteries for products such as mobile devices and electric vehicles gives context to the chemicals and materials category with innovators such as CATL, LG Chem and Samsung SDI on the list.

Innovation in the world's regions

The industry sector and regional distribution of the Top 100 reveal insights into the areas with exceptionally high innovation momentum over the past 2 years.

The Americas, namely the U.S., accounts for almost half of the top 100 companies. These are primarily active in pharmaceutics, medical technologies, and information technologies industry sectors.

About one-third of the companies are from the Asian region, which focuses on electronics, chemicals and materials, and information technologies.

The remaining fifth comes from the CEMEA region, with the most populated industry sectors being chemicals and materials along with engineering.

Commenting on the release of the report, Marco Richter, Global Head of Product & Customer Success, LexisNexis® Intellectual Property Solutions, said:

"The Innovation Momentum report is a continuation of our commitment to bring clarity to innovation. We are grateful for all the companies on the Top 100 list, as well as the academic & public research innovators. They are making tremendous contributions to advancing technology and solving the challenges of our time."

LexisNexis Innovation Momentum Report utilizes market-leading innovation analytics platform, LexisNexis® PatentSight®, and the patent quality indicator, Patent Asset Index™, to measure the technology relevance of a patent portfolio, highlighting those which have increased significantly or have been well maintained. To learn more about the methodology and to access the report, visit https://go.lexisnexisip.com/innovation-report-2022.

