LexisNexis Reed Tech is proud to be recognized by the Dental Trade Alliance as a solution provider for Unique Device Identification (UDI) to U.S. FDA and other Global Health Authorities

LexisNexis Reed Tech is proud to be recognized by the Dental Trade Alliance Tweet this

"DTA is ensuring their members are prepared for upcoming UDI product data management needs, and Reed Tech is delighted to be chosen as their trusted solution provider. We are monitoring the progress of global requirements as additional health authorities around the world publish UDI regulations, providing subject-matter expertise to ease the burden on customers. Reed Tech SingleSource™ for Medical Devices is expanding support for new regions to meet the business-critical needs of manufacturers of dental products and other medical devices. By implementing our single global data repository, regulatory team members around the world share a common view of their product UDI data and meet compliance requirements of local health authorities," said Arshad Rahman, General Manager of the Reed Tech Life Sciences division.

"Dental Trade Alliance is pleased to recognize Reed Tech as a UDI solution provider and have access to their deep understanding of UDI," said DTA CEO, Greg Chavez. "Complying with current and future UDI requirements of global health authorities is a necessary regulatory task for our membership. We are looking forward to our members utilizing the UDI solution and subject-matter expertise offered by Reed Tech."

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional® is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 160 countries with 10,400 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

Reed Tech serves manufacturers and distributors of medical device and drug products, and for those who support them in consulting and IT roles by delivering better outcomes for the collection, transformation, submission and analysis of regulatory data. Our solutions support the innovation ecosystem and enable you to achieve regulatory compliance and improved product data management contributing to impactful innovations to our world. The corporate mission is to advance humanity by delivering better outcomes to the innovation community. Reed Tech is a LexisNexis® company. For more information, please visit ReedTech.com

About Dental Trade Alliance

The Dental Trade Alliance (DTA) is a member supported trade association of suppliers and service providers of the oral health profession and industry with the common goal of improving the state of oral care. The organization provides resources, knowledge-sharing opportunities and advocacy supporting businesses throughout North America, with ties to the rest of the globe. With a dedication to oral health that reaches back to the 1800's, the modern day DTA is committed to the success of its members and the industry at large. For more information, visit dentaltradealliance.org

Reed Tech Media Contact

Angela Alexandrow

+1.215.267.8018

[email protected]

SOURCE Reed Tech

Related Links

https://www.reedtech.com/

