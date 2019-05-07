LexisNexis Risk Solutions Acquires Lumen from Numerica Corporation

ATLANTA and WASHINGTON, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions today announced it is further expanding its public safety solutions with the acquisition of all Lumen assets, a product line owned by Numerica Corporation, a Colorado-based company. Lumen is an integrated data platform leveraged by public safety analysts, investigators, patrol officers and commanders to help solve cases faster.

Lumen will become part of the product line of the Government group of LexisNexis Risk Solutions and its public safety and law enforcement solutions. Lumen customers will gain access to a larger law enforcement network with additional solutions, new data sets and continued advancements in analyzing and responding to crime to help solve cases faster and support officer safety initiatives.

"The acquisition of the Lumen product line of Numerica continues our 20-year investment and commitment to the public safety sector," said Haywood Talcove, CEO, Government, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "We will continue to foster the innovations that have made both LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Numerica leaders in the marketplace. We look forward to working with our joint customers and welcoming the new police agencies, including the Colorado Information Sharing Consortium (CISC)."

CISC is a government legal entity with a Board of Directors of nearly a dozen sheriffs, police chiefs, and or top commanders from Colorado law enforcement agencies sharing data. CISC was founded in 2014 to fund technology tools to connect member agency information, avoid duplication, share costs and prevent crime while protecting civil liberties.

"Over the last seven years, we have successfully developed and commercialized the Lumen product line," said Jeff Poore, Numerica Corporation president. "We are excited for our technology to continue to support the important mission of public safety with expanded capabilities from LexisNexis Risk Solutions. This was a strategic decision to allow an even greater focus on our core security and defense business to better meet current needs within those markets."

"The CISC Board of Directors and team look forward to this new relationship with LexisNexis Risk Solutions; one that will help our member agencies provide exceptional public safety services to Colorado citizens for many years to come," said Vince Line, bureau chief, Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office and CISC board chair.

About Numerica

Founded in 1996, Numerica focuses on creating innovative solutions to the most pressing technical challenges faced by customers in the fields of defense and security. Headquartered in Fort Collins, Colo., Numerica's rapidly growing team of talented research scientists and engineers tackle data science problems by developing advanced algorithms to power mission-critical defense and security solutions. Numerica's state-of-the-art technologies have been deployed around the world to integrate networks, fuse data, precisely track targets and quantify uncertainty. Learn more at www.numerica.us.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com, and www.relx.com.

