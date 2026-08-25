LexisNexis Risk Solutions and the State of Arizona Launch the Nation's First Digital Birth Credential - Redefining Access to Government Services

Groundbreaking program advances a new national standard for secure digital interactions with government

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, in collaboration with the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) today announced the launch of the nation's first Digital Birth Credential (dBC). This transformative initiative allows Arizona-born residents to securely access a verified digital credential of their birth certificate using their mobile device.

Setting a Standard for Digital Transformation in Government

Eligible Arizona residents are now able to present their Digital Birth Credential directly from their smartphone when applying for services across ADOT Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) offices. By reducing reliance on paper documents, the credential can enhance convenience and choice, while significantly lowering the risk of document loss, theft, and identity fraud.

"Arizona is demonstrating that innovation and security can coexist in government service delivery," said Katina Lugo, Assistant State Registrar and Chief of the Bureau of Vital Records at ADHS. "We are proud to help establish a model that improves citizen access while strengthening identity assurance."

Launched at three MVD pilot locations on November 17, 2025, and expanded statewide as of June 1, 2026, this initiative can serve as a national model for digital government transformation. The program reflects close collaboration between Arizona state agencies and private-sector technology leaders.

Empowering a Secure Digital Identity

This first-in-nation program leverages LexisNexis® VitalChek® to demonstrate how vital records, identity assurance, and payments technologies can help streamline workflows, enhance fraud prevention, and deliver a modern, secure, and convenient user experience.

"The birth certificate is the cornerstone of identity, and Arizona has transformed it into a verifiable credential for our digital-first world. By modernizing this foundational identity document, Arizona has set a new standard for trust across life events and the future of accessible, citizen-centric digital services," said Richard Grape, Senior Director of Strategy at LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

"The Arizona Digital Birth Credential is redefining how vital records are issued, verified, and trusted and is an important step toward frictionless, fraud-resistant digital services. This initiative can enhance security, streamline access to trusted identity information, and establish a model that can improve service delivery at scale," said Kellie Broxton, Director of Product at VitalChek.

A Model for Public-Private Innovation and Identity Protection

By combining the capabilities of LexisNexis Risk Solutions with Arizona's forward-thinking agencies, this initiative continues a trusted and scalable blueprint for public-private collaboration in digital identity.

Through this program, LexisNexis Risk Solutions is helping define a new national standard for digital identity, one that prioritizes authenticity, privacy, and trust at every interaction between individuals and their government.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions provides customers with information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry-specific content with advanced technology and algorithms to assist in evaluating and predicting risk and enhancing operational efficiency. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, the company has offices throughout the world, serves customers in more than 190 countries and territories, and is part of RELX. For more information, please visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

Media Contact:

Paul Eckloff

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Mobile: +1.202.941.6986

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SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions