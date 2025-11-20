LexisNexis Risk Solutions Celebrates 25 Years of the ADAM Program: A Lifeline Helping to Bring Missing Children Home

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions today celebrates the 25th anniversary of the ADAM Program (Automated Delivery of Alerts on Missing Children) — a groundbreaking technology platform that has helped law enforcement and the public locate missing children for a quarter century. Built and maintained by LexisNexis Risk Solutions and donated to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), the ADAM Program sends targeted alerts that include photos and key details to people in relevant geographic areas and continues to evolve as a powerful tool to help bring missing children home.

Now, as the ADAM Program celebrates its 25th anniversary, a new chapter begins. Recently, the ADAM Program launched a new interactive dashboard, an innovative, AI-driven tool that allows the public to easily search geo-targeted alerts and view missing child posters by location, and other filters. The dashboard enables anyone to search for active missing child cases across the United States.

"When we created the ADAM Program, our goal was to leverage technology to help bring missing kids home," said Trish McCall, Director, LexisNexis Risk Solutions and co-founder of the ADAM Program. "Twenty-five years later, in partnership with NCMEC, our team of technologists have worked hard to enhance and grow the program into the success it is today. The new dashboard makes it easier than ever for the public to participate in recovery efforts. This program is truly one of our proudest achievements."

Since its launch, the ADAM Program has distributed millions of missing child alerts nationwide. Over 94% of the missing children cases distributed through the ADAM Program since its inception in 2000, are now resolved through photo distribution or other efforts. Its ongoing innovation continues to be a lifeline of hope for the nearly 30,000 vulnerable children who are reported missing each year.

"I will forever be grateful for the ADAM Program," said Stephanie Lautner, a mother whose five missing children were safely located after a member of the public recognized them from an ADAM Program poster. "Because of a poster, my family was reunited. This program doesn't just send notifications — it saves lives."

From families reunited, to advocates like Callahan Walsh, Executive Director at NCMEC, whose brother ADAM inspired the program's name, the ADAM Program continues to embody one simple truth — when technology and compassion come together, lives are changed forever.

"I've seen firsthand how tragedy can lead to purpose," said Walsh. "The partnership between NCMEC and LexisNexis Risk Solutions has created a model for how the public and private sectors can work together to make a measurable difference for children and families."

To learn more about the ADAM Program, sign up for missing child alerts in your area and explore the new interactive dashboard, visit http://www.ADAMprogram.com.

