LexisNexis Risk Solutions Joins European Alliance Against Illicit Financial Flows

Strengthening collaboration and innovation in the fight against financial crime across Europe

ATLANTA and LONDON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis Risk Solutions has joined the European Alliance Against Illicit Financial Flows, marking a significant step forward in advancing collective action to combat illicit finance and corruption across the region.

The Alliance brings together a diverse network of organizations, including private sector leaders, civil society groups, government bodies and academic institutions, united by a shared commitment to strengthening transparency, integrity and accountability in financial systems. Among the member organizations participating are global financial services firms, financial institutions and other professional services firms.

At its core, the Alliance is driven by its ambitious 2030 Vision: Uniting Europe in the Fight Against Illicit Financial Flows, providing a dynamic platform for policy dialogue and cross-sector engagement.

By joining the Alliance, LexisNexis Risk Solutions will contribute its expertise in data analytics and risk intelligence to support the Alliance's mission to close governance gaps and promote consistent, effective approaches to preventing illicit financial activity.

Members will explore real-world challenges, from navigating compliance in high-risk jurisdictions to addressing ESG-related risks. In parallel, the Alliance supports coalition-building and advocacy efforts aimed at reinforcing anti-corruption frameworks both within Europe and globally.

Jonny Bell, senior director of financial crime compliance for LexisNexis Risk Solutions, who will represent the company on the alliance, said, "The vision of the European Alliance Against Illicit Financial Flows aligns very closely with our own, and joining this collaboration with other industry peers will only strengthen the collective global fight against financial crime. We're stronger together. This partnership reflects our commitment to advancing transparency, sharing expertise and helping build more resilient and trusted financial systems across Europe. Together, we can drive meaningful progress in tackling illicit finance and supporting sustainable growth.

"As financial crime grows increasingly sophisticated and global in nature, initiatives like the Alliance highlight the power of partnership, bringing together expertise, innovation and shared purpose to safeguard the integrity of financial systems across Europe."

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions provides customers with information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry-specific content with advanced technology and algorithms to assist them in evaluating and predicting risk and enhancing operational efficiency. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, the company has offices throughout the world, serves customers in more than 190 countries and territories and is part of RELX. For more information, please visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

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