LexisNexis Risk Solutions Launches AI-Driven Location Intelligence for U.S. Home Insurance Carriers to Improve Property Risk Assessment

New capability combines proprietary claims data and advanced predictive models to deliver property-level, peril-specific risk insights that help improve risk segmentation and underwriting efficiency

ATLANTA, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions today announced the launch of LexisNexis® Location Intelligence for Home, an AI-driven predictive model that is redefining how U.S. home insurers assess property risk. Using advanced neural network modeling, LexisNexis® Location Intelligence for Home gives U.S. home insurance carriers a decisive advantage in assessing property risk with more accuracy and efficiency at new business and renewal. There is a growing interest across the market in utilizing location intelligence, in addition to existing underwriting practices, to pinpoint potential risks before claims occur and investigate and mitigate those risks during the underwriting process. Location Intelligence is now available via LexisNexis® Smart Selection, the automated data service that delivers inspection flags and customizable business rules to better identify and segment the property risks that require a higher probability of action.

Due to rising costs to repair homes, increased costly catastrophic events and greater pressure on underwriting precision, traditional property risk assessment approaches, particularly ones that rely heavily on exterior condition and loss data alone, can leave critical gaps. For example, in 2025 non-weather water claims represented 24% of all claims and weather water claims represented only 4% of all claims1. Location Intelligence addresses these challenges by delivering a more complete view of risk at the individual property level, incorporating both weather-related exposures and non-weather drivers that contribute to insurance loss.

Location Intelligence combines industry-wide home claims data, with advanced predictive modeling that integrates location-based insights and historical loss patterns. This unique combination generates highly differentiated predictive risk scores on the loss propensity of personal properties, and properties with the highest Location Intelligence score are 20 times more likely to have a claim than properties with the lowest score.2 These insights are embedded directly within carrier workflows, helping enable underwriters to apply them consistently when evaluating new and existing risks.

"Rising loss costs and shifting risk patterns are making it harder for home insurers to rely on traditional underwriting approaches alone," said George Hosfield, vice president, home insurance, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "By bringing Location Intelligence into Smart Selection, we're giving home insurers a more consistent way to assess personal property risk using deeper, location-based insights within the workflows they already use. Understanding where claims are more likely to occur also provides carriers an opportunity to partner with consumers to mitigate those risks in advance. We'll continue to invest in these capabilities, so insurers can keep pace with changing risk and make more informed decisions over time."

Location Intelligence capabilities include:

AI-driven property risk scoring for six perils: Uses advanced neural network modeling based on a large portion of industry-wide claims data to evaluate key contributors to loss including hail, wind, weather-related water, non-weather-related water, freeze and collapse or falling object. A roof condition grade can be added to Location Intelligence for additional property insight.

Uses advanced neural network modeling based on a large portion of industry-wide claims data to evaluate key contributors to loss including hail, wind, weather-related water, non-weather-related water, freeze and collapse or falling object. A roof condition grade can be added to Location Intelligence for additional property insight. Granular risk insights: Delivers a more detailed view of risk to help support more precise segmentation, underwriting and renewal decisions.

Delivers a more detailed view of risk to help support more precise segmentation, underwriting and renewal decisions. Workflow integration: Embeds within Smart Selection to promote consistency and efficiency across underwriting teams – without the need to build and maintain in-house models.

Embeds within Smart Selection to promote consistency and efficiency across underwriting teams – without the need to build and maintain in-house models. Portfolio-level visibility: Helps carriers evaluate and manage risk across their book of business.

"Traditional property risk models were built around the signals that were easiest to get, not necessarily the ones most predictive of loss," said Meredith Barnes-Cook, senior principal, Datos Insights. "Non-weather water alone represents nearly a quarter of all home claims — a risk driver that exterior inspections and weather overlays routinely miss. The next generation of underwriting tools needs to close that gap at the individual property level."

The launch of Location Intelligence within LexisNexis® Smart Selection builds on the successful rollout of the solution for the commercial insurance market, and Location Intelligence will be filed as a predictive model in various states in the upcoming months for use in home insurance carriers' underwriting and rating workflows.

For more information on Location Intelligence for Home, please visit https://risk.lexisnexis.com/products/smart-selection.





1 2025 LexisNexis® U.S. Home Trends Report 2 Source: LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, Internal Data, 2025

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions provides customers with information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry-specific content with advanced technology and algorithms to assist them in evaluating and predicting risk and enhancing operational efficiency. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, the company has offices throughout the world, serves customers in more than 190 countries and territories and is part of RELX. For more information, please visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

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Syed Shabbir

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Insurance and Healthcare

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

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SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions