LexisNexis Risk Solutions Receives Top Honors at the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

ATLANTA, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions announced that it won three categories in the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. LexisNexis® ThreatMetrix® is the Gold winner for two categories: Cybersecurity Industry Solution - Financial Services and Cybersecurity Product - Fraud Prevention. Kimberly Sutherland, vice president of fraud and identity strategy at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, was named Cybersecurity Woman of the Year.

The 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize companies, products and professionals that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. More than 400,000 cybersecurity professionals within the Information Security community voted to determine winners.

Cybersecurity Woman of the Year

Kimberly Sutherland has helped drive the development of innovative identity management solutions for businesses, government agencies and financial institutions since joining LexisNexis Risk Solutions in 2006.

Grayson Clarke, senior vice president of LexisNexis Risk Solutions said, "Kimberly's contribution to the fraud and identity space has been impactful, from serving on the board of Women in Identity to playing a crucial role in LexisNexis Risk Solutions market for consumer fraud analytics and authentication strategies. Her Cybersecurity Woman of the Year title is well earned and deserved."

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.

Media Contact:

Marcy Theobald

678.694.6681

[email protected]

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Related Links

http://www.lexisnexis.com

