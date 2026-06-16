LexisNexis Special Services Achieves Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Level 2, Strengthening Its Ability to Protect Sensitive Government Information and Support National Security Missions

Certification strengthens the ability to support defense, intelligence, public safety, and government customers with secure, mission-focused solutions.

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Special Services Inc., a leader in helping government agencies create actionable intelligence and deliver data-driven decisions, today announced it has successfully achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2.

Established by the U.S. Department of Defense, the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program is designed to verify that contractors handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) maintain the cybersecurity safeguards necessary to protect sensitive government data. CMMC Level 2 certification requires successful completion of an independent assessment validating compliance with the 110 security requirements of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publication 800-171, the federal standard for protecting CUI within nonfederal systems and organizations.

The achievement represents a significant milestone for LexisNexis Special Services Inc. and reflects the company's continued investment in cybersecurity, operational excellence, and mission assurance. This certification also strengthens the company's ability to support current and future Department of Defense programs, while providing government customers with additional confidence that sensitive information is managed in accordance with rigorous federal cybersecurity requirements.

"Our customers are responsible for some of the government's most important missions, and they expect the highest standards of security, accountability, and performance from the organizations that support them," said Haywood Talcove, Chief Executive Officer of LexisNexis Special Services Inc. "Achieving CMMC Level 2 demonstrates our commitment to protecting sensitive information, maintaining operational excellence, and ensuring we are prepared to support those missions today and in the future."

As cyber threats targeting government systems and critical infrastructure continue to evolve, agencies increasingly require partners capable of protecting sensitive information while supporting mission success. CMMC Level 2 provides independent validation that LexisNexis Special Services Inc. maintains the cybersecurity controls, governance, and operational discipline necessary to safeguard Controlled Unclassified Information and support high-consequence government operations.

The certification places LexisNexis Special Services Inc. among a select group of organizations that have successfully completed the independent CMMC Level 2 assessment process. As implementation expands across Department of Defense programs, the achievement reinforces the company's commitment to delivering secure, mission-focused solutions that help government agencies protect sensitive information, strengthen operational effectiveness, and address some of the nation's most complex security, fraud, identity, and investigative challenges.

About LexisNexis® Special Services

LexisNexis Special Services Inc. is a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of RELX Inc., with a Board of Directors that includes members from the intelligence community, Department of Defense, law enforcement, and civilian agencies. The company was founded to help government agencies create actionable intelligence and deliver data-driven decisions. We are committed to innovation and continue to bring new solutions to our government partners to solve some of the most pressing challenges facing our nation. For more information, please visit www.lexisnexisspecialservices.com.

Media Contact:

Paul Eckloff

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

Mobile: +1.202.941.6986

[email protected]

SOURCE LexisNexis Special Services Inc.