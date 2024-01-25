LexisNexis ThreatMetrix Wins Africa Bank 4.0 Award in West Africa for Most Innovative Fraud Prevention and Detection Solution of the Year

ThreatMetrix® Enables Businesses to Make Faster Decisions, Mitigate Fraudulent Transactions and Provide a Safer Customer Experience

JOHANNESBURG, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions announced that its LexisNexis® ThreatMetrix® product has won Most Innovative Fraud Prevention and Detection Solution of the Year award in the Africa Bank 4.0 Awards. The award was presented at the thirteenth annual Africa Bank 4.0 Awards - West Africa, hosted in Lagos.

ThreatMetrix® serves as a global enterprise solution for digital identity intelligence and digital authentication, earning the trust of leading brands to guide daily transaction decisions. ThreatMetrix unites digital and physical identity attributes to establish a true digital identity. It enables businesses to confidently differentiate between a trusted customer and a cyber threat in milliseconds. Firms can leverage LexID® Digital and the LexisNexis® Digital Identity Network® to improve transaction security while ensuring a friction-appropriate customer experience.

"Receiving recognition for our work on fraud prevention solutions is an honour for LexisNexis Risk Solutions. This serves as a testament to our seamless and comprehensive approach to fraud and identity risk management," said Donovan Byrne, director, Africa at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "We are dedicated to assisting businesses in delivering more secure transactions for trusted customers by helping detect fraud and preventing threats across multiple channels. With increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks and the acceleration of the digital economy, we help empower companies to be at the forefront in the fight against cybercrime."

The judges praised ThreatMetrix for "a digital identity network, behavioural analysis and threat intelligence to help firms automate authentication decisions and differentiate legitimate customers from fraudsters in near real time".

They also commended LexisNexis® Firco™ Trade Compliance for helping banks "detect entities associated with money laundering, sanctions, terrorism and other financial crime risks in their trade finance businesses".

The Africa Bank 4.0 Awards acknowledge the efforts of organizations, associations and service providers in the financial services field who go the extra mile to transform the fintech industry, making access to finance in Africa accessible, innovative, convenient and affordable.

