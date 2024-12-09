LexisNexis Unveils Nexis Data+, a Single-API Platform Giving Organizations Unprecedented Access to Gen AI-Approved Licensed News Content and High-Quality Company Data

Organizations can now import LexisNexis' industry-leading collection of normalized, enriched data and trusted, credible content into existing tools and platforms to power AI applications and improve data-driven decision-making

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis ® Legal & Professional , a leading global provider of AI-powered analytics and decision tools, today announced Nexis® Data+, a new solution that provides organizations with direct access to an extensive repository of trusted, high-quality data through a single application programming interface (API). Nexis Data+ empowers organizations to seamlessly integrate AI-enriched corporate, legal, financial and compliance data and generative AI-approved licensed news content into existing tools, platforms, AI models, and workflows to drive confident decision-making and analysis.

Tapping into a portfolio of more than 23,000 licensed publications, Nexis Data+ now delivers the industry's largest collection of Gen AI-approved news datasets. Licensed publishers and publications in the API include The Associated Press, McClatchy, Gannett, Business Insider, South China Morning Post, Benzinga, American Banker, AWP Finanznachrichten, American City Business Journals, and many more.

In addition to news, Nexis Data+ provides access to a variety of other valuable data types including proprietary and licensed legal data (e.g., dockets, verdicts, settlements, patent filings, etc.), compliance data (sanctions, watchlists, politically-exposed people), extensive company and financial data, and more.

Corporations, financial institutions, consultancies, academic institutions, nonprofits, and a wide variety of other organizations worldwide can now leverage this data to streamline research and analysis across key topics, trends, and entities, and power a variety of AI initiatives, including:

AI model training

Gen AI applications

Natural language processing

Event modeling and prediction

Risk modeling

Pattern discovery

Predictive and descriptive analytics

Statistical analysis and more

"The Nexis Data+ API simplifies the integration of a vast repository of business data and licensed, AI-ready content into external platforms so organizations can quickly gain better, more-informed insights for critical business decision-making," said Dani McCormick, Vice President of Product, Nexis Solutions. "Our customers require transparency and confidence in the data and information driving these decisions, especially for AI-powered applications and tools. Nexis Data+ is designed to be a reliable and trustworthy source of data for organizations seeking to implement AI and GenAI initiatives successfully."

Focus on Unlocking the True Potential of Data

Working closely with its customers, LexisNexis has prioritized data enrichment as a critical differentiator for Nexis Data+. LexisNexis employs hundreds of data scientists and thousands of technical and subject matter experts to normalize, resolve, and classify data from diverse sources to enhance searchability, relevance, and impact. The company also enriches its data universe with tags and metadata including entity-level sentiment and ESG categories. With these enrichments, Nexis Data+ enables organizations to quickly leverage high-quality, trusted and accessible data, which reduces ingestion time and leads to faster AI implementations.

One organization, World Wildlife Fund (WWF), is leveraging LexisNexis data with Generative AI to help identify and combat overfishing, illegal fishing, and marine habitat destruction worldwide. Using Nexis Data+ to access and analyze international news, WWF seeks to identify where and when potential conflict over fisheries might unfold. With its Oceans Futures platform, enhanced by LexisNexis data, WWF is seeking to strengthen conservation by galvanizing its international coalition, attracting media and policy attention to these issues, supporting strategic planning and resource allocation, and stopping conflicts before they start.

"From declining food security in local fishing communities to disputes between global superpowers, the risk of violent fisheries conflict is on the rise. To address these challenges, World Wildlife Fund must rapidly mobilize attention and resources at a global scale," said Johan Bergenas, Senior Vice President of Oceans at WWF.

