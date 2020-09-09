Lexitas Announces Acquisition of Axiom Requisition

HOUSTON, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexitas, a leading provider of high-quality services to the legal market and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax Partners, announced its acquisition of Axiom Requisition. Since 1998, Axiom has served law firms and insurance carriers by providing medical records in a timely and dependable manner. Their innovative approach has enabled the company to become one of the largest medical record retrieval firms in the Midwest. Utilizing a proprietary software platform, Axiom provides process efficiencies for their clients that are unique in the industry.

"Josh and his team have built a best-in-class organization. This opportunity will allow Lexitas to further build upon the strong, long-standing relationships Axiom has in place throughout the country," said Gary Buckland, CEO of Lexitas. "Axiom represents a compelling next step in Lexitas' continued nationwide expansion and highly successful growth strategy."

Josh Sanford, CEO of Axiom Requisition, said, "We are looking forward expanding our national reach through partnering with the Lexitas family of companies. The relationships developed throughout the deal process assured me that this was the right move for Axiom to get us to that next level."

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal support services to law firms, corporations, third-party administrators, and insurance companies. Services include record retrieval, court reporting, legal videography, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com and https://axiomcopy.com.

