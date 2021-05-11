Lexitas Announces Acquisition of Imber Court Reporters

HOUSTON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax, announced its acquisition of Imber Court Reporters. Headquartered in Valencia, California, Imber specializes in workers' compensation matters and serves a large group of law firms, third party administrators, insurance companies, and corporations across the state. Distinguished by its consistent quality and experienced reporters, Imber is one of the largest workers' compensation-related court reporting firms in California.

"We are very excited to partner with Imber Court Reporters as Lexitas continues to broaden its reach nationally in the outsourced litigation services market. Heather Imber and her team have built a best-in-class firm over the last twenty-one years. There is tremendous opportunity to expand the depth and quality of all our offerings in the California market while continuing our strategic acquisition plan. Heather and the Imber team are a perfect fit with the Lexitas culture and will play a critical part in the success of Lexitas' growth" said Gary Buckland, Chief Executive Officer, Lexitas.

Heather Imber, President and CEO of Imber Court Reporters said "Imber Court Reporters is thrilled to be joining the Lexitas family. Lexitas shares our vision, our values, and has a similar culture and approach to business. We are looking forward to all the opportunities this partnership will create for our loyal clients, incredible staff, and phenomenal reporters."

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies. Services include record retrieval, court reporting, process service, registered agent, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com and https://imbercourtreporters.com.

