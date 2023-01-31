Lexitas Announces Acquisition of Kusar Court Reporters

HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax, announced its acquisition of Kusar Court Reporters. Kusar Court Reporters was founded in 1983 by Jeri Lu Kusar, who has been a certified court reporter for over 45 years. The company's presence in Long Beach, CA helps Lexitas continue its growth in the Western market.

"As we continue to expand our national footprint, we are honored to include Kusar Court Reporters as part of our evolution. Kusar is one of the nation's leading realtime court reporting companies with highly rated customer focus and technology. Jeri Kusar has grown and led this best-in-class company over the past four decades by being committed to responsiveness, problem-solving, and exceptional quality. Their culture, talent and passionate customer service fit perfectly with Lexitas' core values," said Gary Buckland, Chief Executive Office at Lexitas.

Jeri Kusar, President and CEO of Kusar Court Reporters, said, "I have spent forty years of my life building Kusar Court Reporters into the most employee friendly, client centered company in the industry. Lexitas shares the same values, is committed to their employees in every way, and demonstrates the same level of customer care and support we have for all these years. I am extraordinarily proud to have Kusar join the Lexitas family."

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies. Services include court reporting, record retrieval, process service, registered agent, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com and https://www.kusar.com/.

