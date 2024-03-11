Lexitas Launches Lexitas Employee Assistance Fund (LEAF) to Support Employees Facing Hardships 

HOUSTON, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax, announced the launch of a new fund that provides financial assistance to eligible employees facing difficult or unforeseen circumstances.

The Lexitas Employee Assistance Fund builds on Lexitas' SPIRITED Values and commitment to supporting employees who are experiencing hardship.

"We have a responsibility to care for our employees with the same level of dedication that they show our clients and service providers," said Debbie Weaver, VP of Community Relations. "This fund is an opportunity to exemplify our values, and commitment to our people by being there to support them when they need it most," Weaver added.

The fund will be reviewed, verified, and operated by America's Charities, a 501(c)3 nonprofit with 40 years of proven charitable funds management expertise. Partnering with America's Charities will ensure that all grants made from the fund are confidential and tax-free, providing maximum support to those who need it most quickly.

"Corporate social responsibility is more than what you do for others – it is also about what you do for your own employees," said Gary Buckland, CEO. "From corporate philanthropy to employee giving, and volunteering, businesses are striving to be the difference for their employees and their communities."

Lexitas has provided the initial funding for LEAF. Over time, the fund will be sustained with a combination of donations from Lexitas and employees.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal and corporate support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies. Services include court reporting, record retrieval, process service, registered agent, legal staffing, document review, and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com.

