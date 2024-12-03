Lexitas Named to Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business List in Business Services and Operational Excellence

The annual list recognizes the industry-leading companies that are the best at what they do

HOUSTON, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax, is proud to announce it has been named to the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list in the Business Services and Operational Excellence categories. Inc.'s annual Best in Business Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements and contributions of companies that have made a profound impact on their industries and on society at large. Lexitas is also honored to have been on the Inc. 5000 list nine years in a row, demonstrating consistent growth year over year.

"It is a special honor to be named to Inc.'s Best in Business List," says Gary Buckland, CEO of Lexitas. "This award, reflecting our outstanding service, consistent growth, and dedication to giving back to our local communities, is a testament to our dedicated employees and service providers. This honor belongs to them and their continued focus and execution on customer service and excellence, while creating a culture of teamwork, support, and community involvement."

Inc.'s Best in Business list recognizes companies that, through exceptional execution, have achieved significant milestones and core business wins, like customer expansion, key product launches, increased market share, and industry-defining accomplishments. Companies from a wide range of industries – such as technology, health care, finance, and retail – have been recognized for their success and their positive influence on the business world. For more information or to see the complete list, please visit inc.com/best-in-business.

"For over 40 years Inc. has been committed to recognizing America's most dynamic businesses and honoring the great work they do. These businesses have had a profound impact on their industries, solving important problems, and shaping the future of business in ways that will have lasting effects," says Inc. editor-in-chief, Mike Hofman.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of tech-enabled legal support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies. Services include court reporting, record retrieval, process service, registered agent, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com.

