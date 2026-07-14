Lexitas Pharma Services and Ocusun Enroll First Patient in a Pilot Study for an Upcoming Phase III Clinical Trial Evaluating Investigational Eye Drop for Age-Related Cataract

Multicenter U.S. study advances a potential new option for a condition affecting millions

DURHAM, N.C. and GUANGZHOU, China , July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexitas Pharma Services, a leading full-service ophthalmology clinical research organization (CRO), and Ocusun, a high-tech innovative ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, announced the enrollment of the first patient in an ongoing pilot study evaluating ZOC2017217, an investigational topical eye drop designed as a potential new treatment for age-related cataracts.

The multicenter, randomized, double-masked, placebo-controlled pilot study for the upcoming pivotal phase III study is evaluating the efficacy and safety of ZOC2017217 in participants with age-related cataract. The first patient was enrolled in the study at North Bay Eye Associates, Inc. in Petaluma, California, under the direction of Jason Bacharach, MD. The trial is registered on ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT07395986).

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 94 million people worldwide are affected by cataract, making it one of the leading global causes of vision loss and blindness. This widespread public health condition typically develops with age and affects a significant portion of the older adult population. Cataract treatment accounts for an estimated $3.4–$3.6 billion in annual Medicare spending, making it one of the most significant sources of ophthalmic healthcare expenditure. Currently, surgery is the only viable treatment solution. ZOC2017217 is being developed to help inhibit or potentially reverse the progression of cataracts, with the goal of reducing the burden of prolonged vision impairment while expanding future treatment options for patients globally.

"The enrollment of our first patient marks an important milestone for the ZOC2017217 program, building on encouraging data from our exploratory study in China where 50.0% to 86.4% of participants achieved a visual acuity of 20/40 or better 12 to 24 weeks post-treatment. ZOC2017217 indicates a potential alternative treatment approach that could reshape the landscape of cataract care," said Terrence Li, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Ocusun. "By pioneering this innovative development strategy, our objective is to deliver a new treatment option that addresses the significant unmet need for age-related cataract treatment globally. We are deeply grateful to our research sites and to our partners at Lexitas Pharma Services for bringing their deep specialization in ophthalmology and unmatched operational delivery to support the successful advancement of this study."

"Addressing visual function decline at the pre-surgical stage is a critical frontier in ophthalmic care," said Jason Bacharach, MD, medical director of North Bay Eye Associates and an investigator in the trial. "ZOC2017217 offers a first-of-its-kind pharmacological approach to managing cataract progression. I anticipate that this innovative therapy will significantly expand our clinical toolkit and fundamentally advance how we protect patient vision globally."

"Cataracts remain one of the leading causes of vision impairment worldwide, and the development of a potential non-surgical treatment represents an exciting opportunity to advance patient care," said Jeanne Hecht, Chief Executive Officer of Lexitas Pharma Services. "We are proud to support Ocusun in generating the clinical evidence needed to assess the potential of this innovative therapy and help inform the program's continued development."

ZOC2017217 is an investigational topical eye drop derived from lanosterol, a naturally occurring sterol that has demonstrated potential to address cataract formation. In preclinical studies, the therapy significantly improved antioxidant activity, inhibited protein misfolding and aggregation associated with cataract formation, thereby reducing lens opacity. Early clinical findings also suggest that ZOC2017217 may improve visual function, reduce lens opacity, and enhance vision-related quality of life in patients with age-related cataract.

Physicians interested in referring patients may contact [email protected] for additional information about eligibility and participating sites.

About Ocusun

Ocusun is a high-tech innovative ophthalmic company located in Guangzhou, China, specializing in the research and development, production, and sale of innovative drugs. The company boasts proprietary treatments for conditions such as cataracts and glaucoma, and is powered by an elite team of scientists, ophthalmic clinical groups, and an international research and development base. Ocusun is advancing toward global leadership in ophthalmology through innovative products that address unmet clinical needs, fostering a culture of innovation dedicated to improving vision health worldwide.

About Lexitas Pharma Services

Lexitas is the leading full-service ophthalmology clinical research organization (CRO). With unmatched expertise and precision in ophthalmic research, we deliver tailored approaches, rigorous quality standards, and unwavering commitment to operational success. Our team of experts, including ophthalmologists, optometrists, and clinical operations specialists, brings extensive medical, scientific, regulatory, and operational knowledge across all ophthalmology subspecialties. With a deep understanding of patient treatment pathways, provider and research networks, and market opportunities, Lexitas provides customized solutions that support your needs at every stage of development. Visit www.lexitas.com for more information.

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SOURCE Lexitas Pharma Services