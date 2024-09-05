Lexitas to Support Women, Influence & Power in Law

HOUSTON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax, is sponsoring ALM's Women, Influence & Power in Law (WIPL), September 23-25 in Chicago, IL. WIPL stands as a beacon of inspiration and empowerment within the legal sector, offering unparalleled opportunities for women in-house and outside counsel to connect and exchange transformative ideas.

Brandy Patrick, President, Lexitas Record Retrieval will moderate the panel discussion "Elevating Your Professional Persona: Mastering the Power of Personal Branding" on Monday, September 23 alongside four other leading legal professionals. The panel will discuss the impact of developing a genuine personal brand and provide insights on how to harness your brand's power to help drive your success.

"Knowing who you are and how to project that as a personal brand in the business world is a key skill, and one that will help empower you throughout your career. Making sure your brand, goals and impact all align is instrumental. I look forward to discussing this with my panel colleagues and connecting with the women at WIPL. Being able to learn, share and uplift one another is a powerful movement among women especially in the legal industry," stated Patrick.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading tech enabled national provider of legal support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies. Services include court reporting, record retrieval, process service, registered agent, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com

SOURCE Lexitas