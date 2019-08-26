Lexmark adds executive to drive growth beyond imaging

"Tom has a strong track record of identifying market opportunity and taking the lead in defining strategy and executing on it," Waugerman said. "His experience in starting up businesses — within larger corporations and as stand-alone companies — will be invaluable as Lexmark looks to grow in areas outside our core imaging business."

Cavanagh comes to Lexmark from Eastman Kodak Company, where he served as vice president and chief customer officer in the Intellectual Property Solutions Division, focused on advanced materials and 3D printing. Prior to that, he built and served as CEO of two start-ups: BuildLinks, which provides construction management cloud services to the homebuilding industry; and Net32, a web-based enterprise that delivers procurement efficiencies across the dental supply chain. He holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Niagara University and a master's degree in business administration from Duke University.

This new division will broaden Lexmark's paths to market, focusing on sales channels not traditionally used in imaging. Cavanagh will leverage the cross-functional expertise of the imaging business and evaluate potential joint ventures and acquisition opportunities for Lexmark.

"I'm excited to join Lexmark in this new role," Cavanagh said. "I look forward to leveraging Lexmark's technology expertise in new areas of growth for the business."

