Lexmark Again Named a Leader in Cloud Print Services by Quocirca

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging and IoT solutions leader, has again been named a leader in cloud print services by global market insight and research firm Quocirca. Lexmark was also named a cloud print services leader in 2022 and 2023.

The Quocirca Cloud Print Services Landscape 2024 report examined the current key market trends, covering offerings from manufacturers and independent software vendors (ISVs), while drawing from Quocirca's current primary research. The report found that in an era when hybrid work schedules are the norm, organizations must increasingly focus on digital transformation and the need to build a resilient IT infrastructure that is heavily underpinned by the cloud.

Lexmark "is deepening its commitment to its cloud services platform, enhancing scan workflow capabilities and augmenting its reporting features with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies," Quocirca Director Louella Fernandes said. "This is bolstered by strong security measures and a flexible implementation process."

Lexmark Cloud Services (LCS) is a single, integrated platform that enables all of Lexmark's cloud-based offerings, including fleet, device, print, scan and document management. According to the report, "Lexmark has also expanded the use of AI/ML algorithms within its Cloud Print Management and Cloud Fleet Management functionality to enhance visualizations and add new data sets into its customer governance portfolio, as well as incorporate new data collection paths into its Cloud Bridge suite."

According to Quocirca, the differentiators that Lexmark brings to the table include:

True, multi-tenant cloud architecture. LCS was architected from the beginning to be a true cloud platform with multi-tenant configuration that keeps customer and partner information segmented, secure and private.

LCS was architected from the beginning to be a true cloud platform with multi-tenant configuration that keeps customer and partner information segmented, secure and private. Cost-efficient for a distributed fleet environment. Lexmark Cloud Print Management eliminates the need for dedicated print servers, reducing financial and environmental costs associated with print server procurement and maintenance. The Lexmark Cloud Bridge connectivity suite supports a variety of print environments, ensuring consistent support across a range of fleet configurations – centralized, decentralized , or USB-connected devices.

Lexmark Cloud Print Management eliminates the need for dedicated print servers, reducing financial and environmental costs associated with print server procurement and maintenance. The Lexmark Cloud Bridge connectivity suite supports a variety of print environments, ensuring consistent support across a range of fleet configurations – centralized, , or USB-connected devices. Strong security. LCS supports all SAML 2.0 and OIDC-compliant identity management systems, features 256-bit AES encryption and end-to-end TLS/SSL, and requires firmware and apps to be digitally signed.

"Quocirca's recognition shows that Lexmark is consistently going above and beyond the industry for cloud services," said Melanie Hudson, Lexmark senior vice president and chief commercial officer. "Cloud will continue to lead the way for companies serious about digital transformation."

