Lexmark Again Named a Sustainability Leader by Quocirca

LEXINGTON, Ky., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging and IoT solutions leader, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2023 Sustainability Vendor Landscape report by global print and market insight research firm Quocirca. Lexmark was also a Leader in the Quocirca 2022 Sustainability Vendor Landscape.

The report highlights three significant advances for Lexmark in 2023:

Achieving CarbonNeutral ® manufacturer certification for its manufacturing plant in Mexico , as well as its headquarters in Lexington, Ky.

Receiving validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its targets for Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions

Quocirca Director Louella Fernandes said, "Lexmark sets a remarkable standard in the industry with its ambitious carbon neutrality goals, clearly demonstrating commitment to not only minimizing its own energy consumption but also empowering customers, partners, and the wider industry to seize sustainability opportunities and overcome challenges."

The report also highlighted Lexmark's progress on sustainable product design and energy efficiency, including achieving a 26% energy consumption reduction from 2015 to the end of 2022, and a 43% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions between 2015 and 2022. Additionally, the Lexmark Cartridge Collection Program (LCCP), Lexmark Equipment Collection Program (LECP), and Lexmark Evergreen Remanufactured Hardware Program received high praise in the report.

Other Lexmark priorities and commitments noted by Quocirca included:

Lexmark's commitment to reducing single-use packaging by 50% by 2025

Achieving 50% Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) plastics in Lexmark's product portfolio by 2025 (current progress at 40% average)

Increasing PCR and reuse to 50% in cartridges and supplies by 2025

Continuing a goal of 100% EPEAT and ENERGY STAR® certification within the hardware portfolio

"Lexmark has an extensive track record of eco-friendly practices, and we are proud to be acknowledged once again by Quocirca as a sustainability leader in the industry," said Lexmark Chief Sustainability Officer John Gagel. "Our commitment to the environment starts with the deliberate design of durable products and encompasses the services, solutions, and programs that minimize paper usage, encourage efficient utilization, and boost our customers' sustainability efforts."

The Quocirca Sustainability Vendor Landscape report analyzes sustainability in the broader print manufacturer ecosystem and provides an overview of the print industry's sustainability efforts, with a focus on accelerating net-zero corporate sustainability and enhancing product circularity for customers.

