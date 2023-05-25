Lexmark announces executive leadership changes

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging and IoT solutions leader, today announced that Tonya Jackson has been named senior vice president and chief people officer. Billy Spears succeeds Jackson as senior vice president and chief product delivery officer and joins the executive team, effective today. Both report to President and CEO Allen Waugerman.

Billy Spears Senior Vice President and Chief Product Delivery Officer Tonya Jackson Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer

In her new executive role, Jackson will lead the human resources organization which includes planning and implementing employee-related initiatives globally. She will be responsible for attracting, developing and engaging Lexmark's most valuable resource, the employees.

Jackson has been with Lexmark since its inception in 1991 and has held various leadership roles in engineering, manufacturing, sustainability and experience design. She was named chief product delivery officer in 2020 and has led global supply chain operations since 2013.

"Tonya is an outstanding, trusted leader with deep Lexmark knowledge and strong relationships across the business," Waugerman said. "She will bring a fresh perspective to HR and help further its important mission."

"I look forward to working with employees worldwide to continue cultivating a culture of inclusivity, growth and innovation that drives our strategy and enables a positive and inspiring work environment," Jackson said.

In his new role as chief product delivery officer, Spears is responsible for Lexmark's hardware and supplies development, supply chain, manufacturing and service delivery. He has been with Lexmark since 1997 and has served in roles in finance, human resources, engineering and supply chain. He has been vice president of global service delivery and supply chain operations since 2020.

"I am pleased to welcome Billy to the executive team," Waugerman said. "He is well respected and has broad experience across Lexmark. He will be an outstanding leader for the Product Delivery team."

"I'm honored to join the executive team," Spears said. "I look forward to leading our combined development, supply chain and service delivery teams as we continue to innovate and work with speed and agility to deliver an outstanding experience for our customers."

Jackson succeeds Sharon Votaw, who will retire after nearly 32 years with Lexmark. She has led the global human resources organization since 2016, and before that served as vice president of global compensation, benefits and HRIS. Prior to HR, she spent 13 years in Lexmark's accounting organization, including serving as U.S. controller.

"I want to thank Sharon for her invaluable contributions to Lexmark over the years," Waugerman said. "On behalf of the entire Lexmark team, we wish her well in retirement."

