Lexmark announces executive leadership changes

News provided by

Lexmark

25 May, 2023, 16:00 ET

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging and IoT solutions leader, today announced that Tonya Jackson has been named senior vice president and chief people officer. Billy Spears succeeds Jackson as senior vice president and chief product delivery officer and joins the executive team, effective today. Both report to President and CEO Allen Waugerman.

Continue Reading
Billy Spears Senior Vice President and Chief Product Delivery Officer
Billy Spears Senior Vice President and Chief Product Delivery Officer
Tonya Jackson Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer
Tonya Jackson Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer

In her new executive role, Jackson will lead the human resources organization which includes planning and implementing employee-related initiatives globally.  She will be responsible for attracting, developing and engaging Lexmark's most valuable resource, the employees.

Jackson has been with Lexmark since its inception in 1991 and has held various leadership roles in engineering, manufacturing, sustainability and experience design. She was named chief product delivery officer in 2020 and has led global supply chain operations since 2013.

"Tonya is an outstanding, trusted leader with deep Lexmark knowledge and strong relationships across the business," Waugerman said. "She will bring a fresh perspective to HR and help further its important mission."

"I look forward to working with employees worldwide to continue cultivating a culture of inclusivity, growth and innovation that drives our strategy and enables a positive and inspiring work environment," Jackson said.

In his new role as chief product delivery officer, Spears is responsible for Lexmark's hardware and supplies development, supply chain, manufacturing and service delivery. He has been with Lexmark since 1997 and has served in roles in finance, human resources, engineering and supply chain. He has been vice president of global service delivery and supply chain operations since 2020.

"I am pleased to welcome Billy to the executive team," Waugerman said. "He is well respected and has broad experience across Lexmark. He will be an outstanding leader for the Product Delivery team." 

"I'm honored to join the executive team," Spears said. "I look forward to leading our combined development, supply chain and service delivery teams as we continue to innovate and work with speed and agility to deliver an outstanding experience for our customers."

Jackson succeeds Sharon Votaw, who will retire after nearly 32 years with Lexmark. She has led the global human resources organization since 2016, and before that served as vice president of global compensation, benefits and HRIS. Prior to HR, she spent 13 years in Lexmark's accounting organization, including serving as U.S. controller.

"I want to thank Sharon for her invaluable contributions to Lexmark over the years," Waugerman said. "On behalf of the entire Lexmark team, we wish her well in retirement."

Supporting Resources

About Lexmark
Lexmark creates cloud-enabled imaging and IoT technologies that help customers worldwide quickly realize business outcomes. Through a powerful combination of proven technologies and deep industry expertise, Lexmark accelerates business transformation, turning information into insights, data into decisions, and analytics into action.

SOURCE Lexmark

Also from this source

Lexmark Named 2023 Global Print Security Leader by Quocirca

Lexmark Launches New Printers and MFPs for Mid- to Large-Size Enterprise Workgroups

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.