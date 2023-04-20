Lexmark celebrates global green success following trio of sustainability honors

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging and IoT solutions leader, today announced it has been awarded sustainability-driven honors from the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), EcoVadis and ENERGY STAR®.

The SBTi has validated that the corporate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction target submitted by Lexmark is in conformance with the SBTi Criteria and Recommendations (version 4.2). Science-based targets provide a clearly defined pathway for companies to reduce GHG emissions, helping prevent the worst impacts of climate change and future-proof business growth.

Targets are considered 'science-based' if they are in line with what the latest climate science deems necessary to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement – limiting global warming to well-below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C.

In its SBTi submission, Lexmark is committed to meeting three objectives by 2030:

reducing absolute scope 1 GHG emissions 27.5% by 2030 from a 2019 base year;

increasing annual sourcing of renewable electricity from 0% in 2019 to 100% by 2030;

and reducing absolute scope 3 GHG emissions from the use of sold products by 22% per printer sold by 2030.

SBTi is a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute and the World Wide Fund for Nature. The SBTi defines and promotes best practices in emissions reductions and net-zero targets in line with climate science. It provides technical assistance and expert resources to companies that set science-based targets and brings together a team of experts to provide companies with independent assessment and validation of targets.

Lexmark was also awarded the platinum EcoVadis rating in EMEA for the second year running and was named a 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy. The EcoVadis platinum rating represents the top 1% of companies worldwide with sustainable business practices. The ENERGY STAR program honors a select group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions in the transition to a clean energy economy, with winners selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners.

"Corporations and organizations from all over the world are constantly being called on to do more to help our planet and lead the way to a zero-carbon economy," says John Gagel, Lexmark chief sustainability officer. "Our mission at Lexmark is to improve our customers' lives by developing products, services and solutions that are increasingly less impactful on the environment. As we work toward our 2035 carbon neutrality goal, we will support global efforts to address climate change in a way that is inclusive, diverse and socially responsible. These recognitions are validation that we are moving in the right direction."

"As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "I applaud this year's ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs."

