Lexmark Earns Top 10 2024 Military Friendly® Employer Designation

News provided by

Lexmark

10 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Lexmark recognized for the ninth consecutive year for its commitment to the military community.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging and IoT solutions leader, announced today that it has been recognized as a Top 10 2024 Military Friendly® Employer for the ninth consecutive year.

Companies were evaluated using public data sources and responses from a comprehensive survey completed by the employers. More than 1,200 companies participated in the 2024 Military Friendly survey.

Military Friendly is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned business that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities produced the annual list. 

"Receiving acknowledgment for the ninth year as a leading Military Friendly Employer highlights our dedication to hiring military veterans, as well as our larger goal of creating an inclusive work environment for all employees," said Tonya Jackson, senior vice president and chief people officer, Lexmark. "At Lexmark, we prioritize our dedication to supporting veterans by implementing progressive military leave policies and offering a range of tailored employee engagement and development programs uniquely designed to empower their success."

Military Friendly Employer is one of four award categories contributing to the Top Military Friendly Company award — the highest honor a company can achieve. Earlier this year, Lexmark was named a Top 10 Military Friendly Company for 2023.

This is the second military-related recognition for Lexmark in the last few weeks. In October, U.S. Veterans Magazine to its list of the nation's Top Supplier Diversity Programs for Veterans based on our 2023 Military Friendly Supplier Diversity Program award.

Suggested Resources

About Lexmark
Lexmark creates cloud-enabled imaging and IoT technologies that help customers worldwide quickly realize business outcomes. Through a powerful combination of proven technologies and deep industry expertise, Lexmark accelerates business transformation, turning information into insights, data into decisions, and analytics into action.

Lexmark and the Lexmark logo are trademarks of Lexmark International, Inc., registered in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Lexmark

Also from this source

Lexmark Products Dominate EPEAT Climate+ Champion Status in Imaging Equipment Category

Lexmark Products Dominate EPEAT Climate+ Champion Status in Imaging Equipment Category

Lexmark, a global imaging and IoT solutions leader, today announced that 42 of its imaging products are among the first to earn the stringent new...
Lexmark Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Print Transformation

Lexmark Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Print Transformation

Lexmark, a global imaging and IoT solutions leader, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Print Transformation ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Peripherals

Image1

Peripherals

Image1

Peripherals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.