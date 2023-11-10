Lexmark Earns Top 10 2024 Military Friendly® Employer Designation

Lexmark recognized for the ninth consecutive year for its commitment to the military community.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging and IoT solutions leader, announced today that it has been recognized as a Top 10 2024 Military Friendly® Employer for the ninth consecutive year.

Companies were evaluated using public data sources and responses from a comprehensive survey completed by the employers. More than 1,200 companies participated in the 2024 Military Friendly survey.

Military Friendly is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned business that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities produced the annual list.

"Receiving acknowledgment for the ninth year as a leading Military Friendly Employer highlights our dedication to hiring military veterans, as well as our larger goal of creating an inclusive work environment for all employees," said Tonya Jackson, senior vice president and chief people officer, Lexmark. "At Lexmark, we prioritize our dedication to supporting veterans by implementing progressive military leave policies and offering a range of tailored employee engagement and development programs uniquely designed to empower their success."

Military Friendly Employer is one of four award categories contributing to the Top Military Friendly Company award — the highest honor a company can achieve. Earlier this year, Lexmark was named a Top 10 Military Friendly Company for 2023.

This is the second military-related recognition for Lexmark in the last few weeks. In October, U.S. Veterans Magazine to its list of the nation's Top Supplier Diversity Programs for Veterans based on our 2023 Military Friendly Supplier Diversity Program award.

