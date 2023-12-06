Lexmark Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index

Lexmark announces its annual rating on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's assessment of LGBTQ+ workplace equality

LEXINGTON, Ky., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging and IoT solutions leader, today announced that it has received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's (HRC) 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a U.S. benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. While this is Lexmark's 17th year being recognized in the U.S. by the HRC, this is the first year the HRC has named recipients of the Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion.

"Receiving the Equality 100 Award is a proud moment for Lexmark as we are again recognized for our record of CEI acknowledgments," said Tonya Jackson, senior vice president and chief people officer of Lexmark. "Lexmark is committed to fostering an inclusive workplace where employees' voices are heard, adequately represented and respected."

"For well over two decades, businesses have played an important role in furthering LGBTQ+ equality by centering employee needs and voices when it comes to workplace inclusion," said RaShawn "Shawnie" Hawkins, Human Rights Campaign senior director of Workplace Equality. "While there is much more work to be done, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion."

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million outside of the U.S. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Lexmark

Lexmark creates cloud-enabled imaging and IoT technologies that help customers worldwide quickly realize business outcomes. Through a powerful combination of proven technologies and deep industry expertise, Lexmark accelerates business transformation, turning information into insights, data into decisions, and analytics into action.

About HRC

HRC Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

Lexmark and the Lexmark logo are trademarks of Lexmark International, Inc., registered in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Lexmark