Lexmark Elevates Enterprise-Level Security and Full-Solution Support with the Addition of the Lexmark MX432adwe for Small Workgroups

New black-and-white MFP is built for fleets operating with managed print services and offers scalable solutions in a compact footprint

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging and IoT solutions leader, today announced a new black-and-white multifunction printer (MFP) that will meet the small workgroup demands of the printer fleet with full solution support and enterprise-level security. The Lexmark MX432adwe offers scalable solutions support via the embedded solutions framework including the ability to support third-party card readers.

"With threats lurking everywhere in cyberspace, businesses need to be on the lookout to guard their network, devices and output against these constantly changing risks," said Brock Saladin, Lexmark senior vice president and chief commercial officer. "Lexmark has heard these concerns loud and clear. The Lexmark MX432adwe offers the features of a Lexmark 5-Series printer in a smaller footprint and was built to integrate into any fleet of printers operating securely and seamlessly."

Scalable solutions

With the embedded solutions framework on the Lexmark MX432adwe, you can add Lexmark or other supported solutions, including third-party print release with badge reader or utilize the included Scan Center to scan documents and route to multiple destinations simultaneously.

Enterprise-level security features

Among many security features, the MX432adwe includes a standard Trusted Platform Module that stores encryption keys on separate hardware from the data, along with authentication and system integrity checks. Cryptographic capabilities create a unique digital fingerprint.

Easy to manage

These sophisticated, IoT-enabled printers are loaded with sensors that continuously monitor hundreds of data points. Connect them to Lexmark Cloud Services to take advantage of benefits like predictive service and automatic supplies replenishment.

Taking care of resources

Lexmark cares for the planet and its people with corporate social responsibility, from our circular-economy practices to our environmentally inspired products. The Lexmark MX432adwe offers built-in energy-saving modes and has two-sided printing as standard to reduce paper usage. It also meets the high requirements for Energy Star®, Blue Angel and EPEAT® Silver.

Other features include:

Sturdy steel frames

Extra high-yield cartridges

4.3-inch (10.9 cm) buttonless color touchscreen

Single-pass 2-sided automatic document feeder (DADF) scanners standard

Time to First Page (TTFP) is as fast as 5.9 seconds

Optional Intelligent Storage Drive (ISD)

Optional 550-sheet tray

Supporting Resources

Learn more about the Lexmark MX432adwe.

Find out more about Lexmark's Secure by Design approach.

Subscribe to the Lexmark Blog.

Follow Lexmark on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Lexmark

Lexmark creates cloud-enabled imaging and IoT technologies that help customers worldwide quickly realize business outcomes. Through a powerful combination of proven technologies and deep industry expertise, Lexmark accelerates business transformation, turning information into insights, data into decisions, and analytics into action.

Lexmark and the Lexmark logo are trademarks of Lexmark International, Inc., registered in the United States and/or other countries. ENERGY STAR and the ENERGY STAR mark are registered trademarks owned by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. EPEAT is a trademark of the Green Electronics Council in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Lexmark