Lexmark Given 5-Star Rating in CRN's 2018 Partner Program Guide

To determine the 2018 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company's research team assessed each vendor's partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

Lexmark's Partner Program is a global and integrated marketing program that empowers partners to effectively win more business opportunities by taking advantage of Lexmark offerings in a rewarding manner. Lexmark offers partners access to innovative imaging solutions and technologies, tools, resources and benefits that ultimately improve their bottom line.

"Finding the right technology vendor to partner with can be a daunting task, given the vast array of choices now available to solution providers," said Robert Faletra, Executive Chairman of The Channel Company. "CRN's Partner Program Guide and 5-Star ratings help them narrow the field and find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths and benefits. We are pleased to present our 2018 PPG list, recognizing the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today."

"Designation as a 5-Star technology vendor from CRN validates Lexmark's dedication to our channel partners," said Sammy Kinlaw, vice president, worldwide channel and OEM sales. "Lexmark is proud be recognized as one of the best of the best in the 2018 Partner Program Guide. We continue to enhance our program to help Lexmark partners grow and succeed, with a number of exciting new developments coming yet this year."

The 2018 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

