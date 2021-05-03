Lexmark Honored with CSO50 Award for Supply Chain Security

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging solutions leader, today announced it has received a 2021 CSO50 Award from IDG's CSO, a resource for security decision makers leading business risk management efforts. The award honors Lexmark's cross-functional supply chain security initiative in which the company became the first and only printer manufacturer to earn the coveted ISO 20243 certification for its entire supply chain.

"Security has always formed the backbone of Lexmark technology solutions, and our systematic approach helps ensure our customers' devices and data are protected every step of the way," said Bryan Willett, chief security officer at Lexmark. "We pursued ISO 20243 certification to hold our entire supply chain to one of the highest international standards of authenticity and security. In doing so, we transformed our processes and pushed our internal and external teams to meet and sustain this new level of excellence with us. We are proud to be the only printer manufacturer to date to have realized this achievement."

The CSO50 Awards recognizes 50 organizations for security projects and initiatives that demonstrate outstanding business value and thought leadership. The 2021 awards will be presented at the CSO50 Conference + Awards in November.

"The disruptive events of 2020—combined with sophisticated and far-reaching attacks like SolarWinds— brought new challenges and costs to organizations, their security leaders and business outcomes," said Amy Bennett, executive editor of CSO. "Our annual CSO50 Awards recognize security teams that bring innovation and thought leadership to solving the many risks their organizations continue to face. This year's class of CSO50 winners represent an elite group of risk and security thought leaders, and we are pleased to give them the recognition they deserve."

The CSO50 award is the latest of Lexmark's industry recognitions this year, which have included a CIO 100 Award for the second consecutive year; a Manufacturing Leadership Award from the Manufacturing Leadership Council for the 10th year in a row; inclusion on CIO's FutureEdge50 2021 list of organizations pushing the edge with new technologies; and an industry leader in print security by global print and market insight research firm Quocirca.

Lexmark creates innovative IoT-and cloud-enabled imaging technologies that help customers worldwide achieve their vision of print simplicity, security, savings and sustainability.

The CSO50 Awards recognizes 50 organizations for security projects and initiatives that demonstrate outstanding business value and thought leadership. The CSO50 Awards are scored according to a uniform set of criteria by a panel of judges that includes security leaders, industry experts and academics.

Past winners include Adobe, Allstate, American Express, City of Raleigh, The Clorox Company, Comcast, Delta Dental, Genpact, HBO Latin America, Home Depot, Microsoft, University of Pennsylvania, Verizon and many more. A complete list of the 2021 winners can be viewed on www.idg.com.

CSO is the premier content and community resource for security decision makers leading business risk management efforts within their organizations. For more than a decade, CSO's award-winning website (CSOonline.com), executive conferences, strategic marketing services and research have equipped security decision makers to mitigate both IT and corporate/physical risk for their organizations and provided opportunities for security vendors looking to reach this audience.

