Lexmark Launches New 7 Series Devices with Proprietary VariTherm™ Technology for Specialized Print Jobs

New CS737dze printer and CX737adzse MFP offer exceptional print performance for narrow, vinyl and specialty media.

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging and IoT solutions leader, today announced two new color print solutions that utilize its proprietary VariTherm™ technology to provide narrow media printing to enhance print performance and versatility for businesses. The new Lexmark CS737dze printer and CX737adzse color multifunction product (MFP) use a unique technological approach to offer exceptional print performance in standard and off-standard page sizes, such as greeting cards, pill pack labels, hazardous materials labeling, and a wide range of narrow printing uses.

"Customers today need to print on a variety of media sizes to meet the needs of the ever-changing business landscape," said Melanie Hudson, Lexmark senior vice president and chief commercial officer. "The new Lexmark 7 Series of color narrow media printers combines a newly developed fuser with redefined firmware that senses media size and adjusts heating to meet the media width, allowing customers to print everything from paint can labels to bottle labels."

Optimize print performance with Lexmark's proprietary VariTherm™ technology

VariTherm™ technology senses the media size of the print job and adjusts heating for the media width only, delivering exceptional print performance on media narrower than 8.5 x 11 inches. Customers can print on a wide range of narrow media for specialized print jobs including greeting cards, pill pack labels, and hazardous material and bottle labeling.

Easy to manage without burden on IT staff

Lexmark 7 Series printers are loaded with sensors that continuously monitor hundreds of data points, providing added benefits like predictive service and automatic supplies replenishment when connected to Lexmark Cloud Services.

Intelligently designed for high usage and accessibility

Steel frames provide durability to help ensure consistent long-term performance of the Lexmark 7 Series. Long-life components are easily serviced with a few tools and customers can enjoy ease of use with a button-free touch screen that helps them complete every task, from basic to complex.

Add apps that matter to your business

The 7 Series also includes an embedded solutions framework that allows customers to add apps that matter to their business. Apps are available from the Lexmark library, or customers may add their own.

About Lexmark

Lexmark creates cloud-enabled imaging and IoT technologies that help customers worldwide quickly realize business outcomes. Through a powerful combination of proven technologies and deep industry expertise, Lexmark accelerates business transformation, turning information into insights, data into decisions, and analytics into action.

