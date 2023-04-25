Lexmark Launches New Printers and MFPs for Mid- to Large-Size Enterprise Workgroups

5- and 6-series models bring advances in performance, security and sustainability

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging and IoT solutions leader, today announced the availability of nine new A4 color and black and white printers and multifunction printers (MFPs). These devices offer enhanced security and sustainability features, as well as scalable solution support and exceptional performance.

Designed for mid- to large-size workgroups with monthly print volumes of up to 10,000 pages (color) or 20,000 pages (mono), these full-featured printers and MFPs can stand alone or be part of an enterprise printer fleet. Standard features include wireless connectivity, high input capacity, and a front USB port for keyboarding and badge reader connection. The tablet-style buttonless touchscreen makes interaction simple and is easy to sanitize.

For enhanced security, these new devices include the Lexmark Trusted Platform Module* (TPM), which includes on-board authentication, system integrity checks, and cryptographic capabilities to create a unique digital system fingerprint. TPM meets stringent industry and U.S. government security standards, including Common Criteria and Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS).

"These new 5- and 6-series devices are designed to be reliable, productive, secure and sustainable additions to business IT assets," said Melanie Hudson, Lexmark senior vice president and chief commercial officer. "IT will appreciate the security, durability and serviceability of these devices, while users will appreciate the high-quality output, exceptional performance and easy-to-use touchscreen interface."

These new A4 color (CX635adwe, CX532adwe, CS632dwe, CS531dw) and black and white (MX632adwe, MX532adwe, MS632dwe, MS631dw and MS531dw) devices are:

Productive: Improved features such as standard wireless, multiple tray options, and an optional convenience stapler for MFPs allow you to work faster

Improved features such as standard wireless, multiple tray options, and an optional convenience stapler for MFPs allow you to work faster Durable : Built to last seven years or more, even in harsh, high-usage environments, with long-life components including steel frames

: Built to last seven years or more, even in harsh, high-usage environments, with long-life components including steel frames Secure : Enhanced security features protect your data, devices and networks

: Enhanced security features protect your data, devices and networks Smart: IoT sensors continuously monitor hundreds of data points, making these devices easy to manage without burdening IT staff **

IoT sensors continuously monitor hundreds of data points, making these devices easy to manage without burdening IT staff ** Sustainable: Energy Star®, RoHS, and EPEAT® Silver certifications meet the most stringent global environmental requirements, helping drive your sustainability goals

"Lexmark 5- and 6-series devices tend to be the workhorses of our enterprise customers' print fleets," Hudson said. "We look forward to sharing them with customers, highlighting the advanced technologies that fuel the quality, reliability and security our customers have come to expect from Lexmark."

BSD Models

Two new color (XC2335 and C2335) and two new black-and-white (XM3350 and M3350) printers and MFPs specifically designed for the BSD will also be available starting today through authorized solution providers. For more information on BSD models, please contact your Lexmark representative or visit Lexmark's Partner Portal.

Supporting Resources

Learn more about the Lexmark 5- and 6-Series.

About Lexmark

Lexmark creates innovative imaging solutions and technologies that help customers worldwide print, secure and manage information with ease, efficiency and unmatched value.

Lexmark and the Lexmark logo are trademarks of Lexmark International, Inc., registered in the U.S. and/or other countries. ENERGY STAR and the ENERGY STAR mark are registered trademarks owned by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. EPEAT is a trademark of the Green Electronics Council in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

* TPM not available in Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Syria, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, China, Georgia, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Moldova, Mongolia, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, and Yemen.

** Some functions and services require a connection to Lexmark Cloud Services. Additional functions and services are available to Lexmark IoT and managed print services customers.

SOURCE Lexmark