Lexmark Named 2022 Managed Print Services Leader by Quocirca

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging and IoT solutions leader, today announced it has been named a leader in Managed Print Services (MPS) by global print and market insight research firm Quocirca for the 10th consecutive year.

In its Managed Print Services Market Landscape 2022 report, Quocirca named Lexmark a leader, highlighting its Global IoT System which provides increased uptime and cloud-native services.

Quocirca Director Louella Fernandes said, "Lexmark has yet again proven that it is able to quickly adapt to changing market demands and customer needs when it comes to managed print services. By adopting a technology-based, data-driven approach to MPS, and making significant investments in adjacent technologies like IoT and interactive analytics, Lexmark has sustained a strong position in the market."

In naming Lexmark a leader, the report also highlights Lexmark's:

Use of IoT technology to gather performance data from more than one million devices worldwide.

Flexible suite of MPS services for businesses of all sizes, with investment to support MPS growth and bring advanced, enterprise-level capabilities to the SMB market and the hybrid working environment, including the Lexmark Cloud Bridge solution.

Vertical industry expertise to optimize customer business processes.

Customer security assessments by dedicated security consultants.

Cloud Print Infrastructure as a Service (CPI) offering, which utilizes IoT and cloud technologies to manage print environments via a subscription service.

Dedication to sustainability through longer-lasting devices, Lexmark's Smart Refresh program, recycling initiatives, and partnership with PrintReleaf.

"Lexmark's recognition as a leader in the latest Quocirca Managed Print Services Landscape report validates our ongoing commitment to providing industry-leading imaging and IoT solutions that help customers adapt to the rapidly evolving workplace, including our comprehensive MPS infrastructure, global services delivery platform, and large portfolio of cloud solutions and services," said Brock Saladin, senior vice president and chief commercial officer, Lexmark.

This year Quocirca has also recognized Lexmark as a leader in its Sustainability Vendor Landscape report and Cloud Print Services Market Landscape.

About Lexmark

Lexmark creates cloud-enabled imaging and IoT technologies that help customers worldwide quickly realize business outcomes. Through a powerful combination of proven technologies and deep industry expertise, Lexmark accelerates business transformation, turning information into insights, data into decisions, and analytics into action.

Lexmark and the Lexmark logo are trademarks of Lexmark International, Inc., registered in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About Quocirca

Quocirca is a global market insight and research firm specializing in analyzing the convergence of print and digital technologies in the future workplace.

