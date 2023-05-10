Lexmark Named 2023 Global Print Security Leader by Quocirca

Strategic vision and comprehensive approach to print security drive Lexmark's industry leader designation.

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark , a global imaging technology leader, today announced it has again been named a Leader in Global Print Security by global print and market insight research firm Quocirca.

In its Print Security Landscape 2023 report, Quocirca again identified Lexmark as a Leader based on its strong strategic vision and comprehensive print security product and service offerings.

The report finds Lexmark a good fit for "organizations using managed print service (MPS) that are looking to drive further transformation around the security of their print infrastructure."

Quocirca advises organizations that are looking to standardize their print environment or move to secure cloud print management to evaluate Lexmark.

"This recognition by Quocirca reflects the value of our Secure by Design approach," said Melanie Hudson, Lexmark senior vice president and chief commercial officer. "Quocirca has validated that Lexmark customers can be confident that their devices and data are protected every step of the way."

In naming Lexmark a 2023 print security leader, Quocirca highlights Lexmark's:

Secure by design approach. " Security is an integral design and engineering goal embedded in all Lexmark products and services. Its holistic, systematic approach to security encompasses the device, the fleet, and the whole network infrastructure."

Security is an integral design and engineering goal embedded in all Lexmark products and services. Its holistic, systematic approach to security encompasses the device, the fleet, and the whole network infrastructure." Technology ownership. " Lexmark owns its core technology across services, solutions, software, hardware, and firmware, reducing the risk of security holes between different platforms and technologies."

Lexmark owns its core technology across services, solutions, software, hardware, and firmware, reducing the risk of security holes between different platforms and technologies." Proven industry expertise. " Lexmark has an established presence in regulated industry, meeting stringent government and industry standards and certifications, including Common Criteria and Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS)."

Lexmark has an established presence in regulated industry, meeting stringent government and industry standards and certifications, including Common Criteria and Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS)." Security-centric cloud services. "Lexmark Cloud Services removes infrastructure from the physical environment to the cloud, and delivers scalability while maintaining the same levels of security, control, and performance."

Quocirca Director Louella Fernandes said, "Security is clearly central to Lexmark's strategy and direction in the market. Not only does Lexmark have strong credentials in secure cloud print infrastructure management, but its content security and secure capture solutions can also help organizations mitigate wider risks associated with paper dependencies."

