Lexmark Named 2023 Managed Print Services Leader by Quocirca

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging and IoT solutions leader, today announced it has again been named a leader in Managed Print Services (MPS) by global print and market insight research firm Quocirca. This is the 11th consecutive year in which Lexmark has earned this recognition.

In its Managed Print Services Market Landscape 2023 report, Quocirca highlights Lexmark's industry expertise, deep sustainability focus, and comprehensive security approach. It also recognizes Lexmark's small and medium businesses (SMB) MPS offering which was expanded in February 2023 with the launch of MPS Express , a solution for SMBs to streamline their document management processes and free them from day-to-day printer management.

Quocirca Director Louella Fernandes said, "Lexmark has a strong heritage in global MPS delivery, particularly excelling in supporting distributed print environments. Its deep vertical industry expertise, mature sustainability focus and comprehensive security approach differentiate Lexmark and ensure its position as an industry leader."

In naming Lexmark a market leader, the report recognizes Lexmark's:

Mature predictive analytics expertise which leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to support its sensor monitoring and predictive algorithms.

Security-led MPS approach which goes beyond the device, providing customers with a deep understanding of print network security.

Smart Refresh lifecycle management program, which uses performance and usage data to reduce waste by only replacing printers and MFPs at the end of their lifecycle.

Portfolio of cloud solutions and services, including Cloud Bridge technology which enables many devices and fleet environments to simply, securely and flexibly connect to Lexmark cloud infrastructure.

Workflow automation partnerships which form the Lexmark MPS alliance ecosystem, enabling customers to leverage solutions to simplify device management and streamline productivity and output environment from a single source.

Recently expanded MPS offerings for the SMB market.

"Quocirca reports that MPS customers expect strong expertise across cybersecurity, cloud offerings and sustainability, and finds Lexmark well positioned to provide all three. Being recognized once again as a global MPS leader by Quocirca validates our efforts to provide our customers with industry leading technologies and services," said Melanie Hudson, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Lexmark.

This year Quocirca has also recognized Lexmark as a leader in its Global Print Security Vendor Landscape report and Cloud Print Services Market Landscape.

