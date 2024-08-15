Lexmark Named 2024 Global Print Security Leader by Quocirca

Enhanced security-led hardware portfolio and refreshed Secure by Design approach earn accolades from industry watchers

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging and IoT solutions leader, has been named a leader in print security by Quocirca, a global print and market insight research firm. This is the third consecutive year Lexmark has earned the designation.

In its Print Security Landscape 2024 report, Quocirca recognized Lexmark's recent achievements — including refreshing its Secure by Design messaging and enhancing its security-led hardware portfolio with the new flagship 9-Series A3 platform.

"Our Secure by Design approach continues to win accolades from industry analysts because it sets the standard for security," said Melanie Hudson, Lexmark senior vice president and chief commercial officer. "Customers can depend on Lexmark in a world of ever-evolving technology threats and disruptions."

In naming Lexmark a 2024 print security leader, Quocirca highlights Lexmark's:

Secure by Design approach. "Lexmark's long-established Secure by Design approach ensures security is embedded in all its products. This encompasses core device security, device and data hardening, and security solutions and services to build in features designed to fit customers' varied security risk profiles."

"Recent developments include a new Security Services program launched in January 2023 in North America and EMEA and November 2023 in Australia and New Zealand, with other geographies to follow."

"Recent developments include a new Security Services program launched in in and EMEA and in and , with other geographies to follow." Core technology ownership. "A strong differentiator for Lexmark is technology ownership across hardware, firmware and software, which enables it to quickly assess and address customer-specific security needs."

Quocirca Director Louella Fernandes said, "Lexmark once again demonstrates its security prowess by refreshing its Secure by Design messaging to create a fresh narrative around its robust security story to educate and inform customers. The company's strong credentials and technology ownership allow it to quickly size up potential customers, offering customizable solutions based on each client's security needs."

About Lexmark

Lexmark creates cloud-enabled imaging and IoT technologies that help customers worldwide quickly realize business outcomes. Through a powerful combination of proven technologies and deep industry expertise, Lexmark accelerates business transformation, turning information into insights, data into decisions, and analytics into action.

About Quocirca

Quocirca is a global market insight and research firm specializing in analyzing the convergence of print and digital technologies in the future workplace.

