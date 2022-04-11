Lexmark Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Print in the Distributed Workforce

Lexmark delivers the right tools to securely print and manage documents from remote and hybrid work environments

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global technology solutions leader, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Print in the Distributed Workforce 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US48596221, January 2022).

This IDC MarketScape report assesses the strategies and capabilities of the major office printing vendors to support a distributed global workforce. The authors note that while print usage continues to mature, it remains a "mission-critical function." According to the report, it is "more crucial than ever" that print OEMs support the deployment, use and management of print and document functions, given the needs of an increasingly remote workforce.

"With remote and hybrid workplaces here to stay, cloud and IoT-based print solutions play an even larger role in helping companies maintain normal business operations and ensure future resiliency," said Brock Saladin, senior vice president and chief commercial officer, Lexmark. "This positioning from the IDC MarketScape reflects the value our solutions bring to customers."

The IDC MarketScape Vendor Assessment recognized the following strengths for Lexmark:

Supports a Flexible Work Environment: According to the report, "Lexmark's hardware line is aimed at supporting a more flexible work environment. The company focuses on a cloud-connected lineup of devices with a small footprint. Other small, but important, flexible workforce features include native firmware connectivity to its Cloud Fleet Management (CFM) solution to enable remote management to ensure security, control, and visibility of the fleet. Print release, enabled on all Lexmark devices, allows for secure and convenient printing whenever needed."

According to the report, "Lexmark's hardware line is aimed at supporting a more flexible work environment. The company focuses on a cloud-connected lineup of devices with a small footprint. Other small, but important, flexible workforce features include native firmware connectivity to its Cloud Fleet Management (CFM) solution to enable remote management to ensure security, control, and visibility of the fleet. Print release, enabled on all Lexmark devices, allows for secure and convenient printing whenever needed." Cloud-Based and IoT Solutions: As cited in the report, "Lexmark is placing its bets on cloud-based solutions and IoT to evolve the delivery of print to its customers. The company's strategy demonstrates a keen reliance on data gained from this approach for its market execution. Through internally developed tools, Lexmark has obtained unique insight into customer needs that shape its product offerings for home and office work locations." One example is Lexmark's Smart Refresh plan for hardware, "in which the refresh is based on usage and performance data to determine hardware end-of-life versus following time-dependent contract terms that often replace equipment too early or too late."

As cited in the report, "Lexmark is placing its bets on cloud-based solutions and IoT to evolve the delivery of print to its customers. The company's strategy demonstrates a keen reliance on data gained from this approach for its market execution. Through internally developed tools, Lexmark has obtained unique insight into customer needs that shape its product offerings for home and office work locations." One example is Lexmark's Smart Refresh plan for hardware, "in which the refresh is based on usage and performance data to determine hardware end-of-life versus following time-dependent contract terms that often replace equipment too early or too late." Vertical-Specific Expertise: According to the report, Lexmark "has a strong portfolio of verticalized solutions and a deep bench of subject matter experts to help organizations design and implement programs to meet very specific objectives in areas around print optimization, workflow automation, and digital transformation for the distributed workforce. Its cloud-focused strategy for addressing the demands of the distributed workforce is factually supported by its reliance on data and should translate into making the correct calls for its customers."

According to the report, Lexmark "has a strong portfolio of verticalized solutions and a deep bench of subject matter experts to help organizations design and implement programs to meet very specific objectives in areas around print optimization, workflow automation, and digital transformation for the distributed workforce. Its cloud-focused strategy for addressing the demands of the distributed workforce is factually supported by its reliance on data and should translate into making the correct calls for its customers." Partner and Customer Testimonials: The IDC MarketScape's assessment includes feedback from a Lexmark reseller and customer. As cited in the report, "Both security and the cloud are critical pieces for satisfying the distributed workforce, and this reseller indicated that Lexmark excels in these two categories with specific high praise for Lexmark's cloud management capabilities as a 'game changer.'" Additionally, "in another customer case, the key ingredient that secured Lexmark's role as the primary printing and imaging provider for this large enterprise was Lexmark's ability to support a global organization and to structure the contract in the customer's way…Lexmark's focus on cloud aligns with this customer's goal to shift many of its IT services to a cloud-based platform."

Suggested Resources

About Lexmark

Lexmark creates cloud-enabled imaging and IoT technologies that help customers worldwide quickly realize business outcomes. Through a powerful combination of proven technologies and deep industry expertise, Lexmark accelerates business transformation, turning information into insights, data into decisions, and analytics into action.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

Lexmark and the Lexmark logo are trademarks of Lexmark International, Inc., registered in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Lexmark