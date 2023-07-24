Lexmark Named a Leader in Quocirca 2023 Cloud Print Services Report

Quocirca notes Lexmark's investments in its cloud service platform and well-established cloud strategy as strengths for organizations adapting to decentralized work models.

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark , a global imaging technology leader, today announced that Quocirca, a global market insight and research firm, has named Lexmark a Leader in its 2023 Cloud Print Services Report. The report also highlights key market trends and assesses offerings from both manufacturers and independent software vendors within the cloud print services area.

Quocirca advises organizations that are looking to standardize their print environment or move to secure cloud print management to evaluate Lexmark.

The report recognizes Lexmark cloud-based software solutions and offerings, highlighting Lexmark Cloud Services for enabling customers and partners to realize the benefits of maintaining a print ecosystem without physical infrastructure. Lexmark Translation Assistant and OnePrint subscription program were called out as time-saving enablers and cloud print benefits.

"We are pleased that Quocirca has again recognized Lexmark's expertise and offerings within cloud print services," said Melanie Hudson, Lexmark senior vice president and chief commercial officer. "The shift toward cloud-based print infrastructure is very much underway as digital transformation remains a priority for our customers. We continue to enhance our cloud print services to provide the resources and support customers need to further their digital transformations."

Other strengths highlighted in the Quocirca report include:

Lexmark's Global IoT System -- Lexmark printers are built as IoT-native devices that connect into the Lexmark Global IoT System. The closed-loop system feeds important use and performance data from the more than 1.2 million devices managed worldwide to inform future design decisions.

Lexmark printers are built as IoT-native devices that connect into the Lexmark Global IoT System. The closed-loop system feeds important use and performance data from the more than 1.2 million devices managed worldwide to inform future design decisions. Smart Refresh lifecycle management program -- Uses performance and usage data to replace only the printers and MFPs in a customer's environment that are truly at the end of their useful life.

Uses performance and usage data to replace only the printers and MFPs in a customer's environment that are truly at the end of their useful life. Cloud, IoT, and interactive analytics -- Lexmark owns key technology – device hardware, firmware, data collection software, cloud-based global systems, and support processes – enabling it to bring new functionality to market faster.

Lexmark owns key technology – device hardware, firmware, data collection software, cloud-based global systems, and support processes – enabling it to bring new functionality to market faster. The Lexmark Cloud Bridge – This suite of connectivity options lets customers and partners connect devices into the cloud platform regardless of their network configuration. Users can use native IoT, an embedded app, a fleet agent, or a stand-alone agent.

– This suite of connectivity options lets customers and partners connect devices into the cloud platform regardless of their network configuration. Users can use native IoT, an embedded app, a fleet agent, or a stand-alone agent. Leader in document and device security. Lexmark is an industry leader in document and device security, and this expertise is the backbone of Lexmark Cloud Services. Data centers used have achieved ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and SOC2 certifications.

Quocirca Director Louella Fernandes said, "Lexmark's clear cloud strategy and ability to provide the complete print infrastructure to its customers and partners make it a strong, confident player in the space. It will be exciting to see how its cloud services continue to evolve over the next few years as they continue to support organizations on their digital transformation journey."

