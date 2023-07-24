Lexmark Named a Leader in Quocirca 2023 Cloud Print Services Report

News provided by

Lexmark

24 Jul, 2023, 09:05 ET

Quocirca notes Lexmark's investments in its cloud service platform and well-established cloud strategy as strengths for organizations adapting to decentralized work models.

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging technology leader, today announced that Quocirca, a global market insight and research firm, has named Lexmark a Leader in its 2023 Cloud Print Services Report. The report also highlights key market trends and assesses offerings from both manufacturers and independent software vendors within the cloud print services area.

Quocirca advises organizations that are looking to standardize their print environment or move to secure cloud print management to evaluate Lexmark.

The report recognizes Lexmark cloud-based software solutions and offerings, highlighting Lexmark Cloud Services for enabling customers and partners to realize the benefits of maintaining a print ecosystem without physical infrastructure. Lexmark Translation Assistant and OnePrint subscription program were called out as time-saving enablers and cloud print benefits.

"We are pleased that Quocirca has again recognized Lexmark's expertise and offerings within cloud print services," said Melanie Hudson, Lexmark senior vice president and chief commercial officer. "The shift toward cloud-based print infrastructure is very much underway as digital transformation remains a priority for our customers. We continue to enhance our cloud print services to provide the resources and support customers need to further their digital transformations."

Other strengths highlighted in the Quocirca report include:

  • Lexmark's Global IoT System -- Lexmark printers are built as IoT-native devices that connect into the Lexmark Global IoT System. The closed-loop system feeds important use and performance data from the more than 1.2 million devices managed worldwide to inform future design decisions.
  • Smart Refresh lifecycle management program -- Uses performance and usage data to replace only the printers and MFPs in a customer's environment that are truly at the end of their useful life.
  • Cloud, IoT, and interactive analytics -- Lexmark owns key technology – device hardware, firmware, data collection software, cloud-based global systems, and support processes – enabling it to bring new functionality to market faster.
  • The Lexmark Cloud Bridge – This suite of connectivity options lets customers and partners connect devices into the cloud platform regardless of their network configuration. Users can use native IoT, an embedded app, a fleet agent, or a stand-alone agent.
  • Leader in document and device security. Lexmark is an industry leader in document and device security, and this expertise is the backbone of Lexmark Cloud Services. Data centers used have achieved ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and SOC2 certifications.

Quocirca Director Louella Fernandes said, "Lexmark's clear cloud strategy and ability to provide the complete print infrastructure to its customers and partners make it a strong, confident player in the space. It will be exciting to see how its cloud services continue to evolve over the next few years as they continue to support organizations on their digital transformation journey." 

Supporting Resources

About Lexmark
Lexmark creates cloud-enabled imaging and IoT technologies that help customers worldwide quickly realize business outcomes. Through a powerful combination of proven technologies and deep industry expertise, Lexmark accelerates business transformation, turning information into insights, data into decisions, and analytics into action. 

About Quocirca
Quocirca is a global market insight and research firm specializing in analyzing the convergence of print and digital technologies in the future workplace.

Lexmark, OnePrint, and the Lexmark logo are trademarks of Lexmark International, Inc., registered in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Lexmark

Also from this source

Lexmark announces executive leadership changes

Lexmark Named 2023 Global Print Security Leader by Quocirca

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.