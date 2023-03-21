Lexmark Named a Leader in Security Solutions and Services Hardcopy by IDC MarketScape

LEXINGTON, Ky., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging and IoT solutions leader, today announced it has again been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Security Solutions and Services Hardcopy 2022-23 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48851622, January 2023). The study evaluates the market for print and document security solutions and services among worldwide hardcopy vendors and identifies their strengths and challenges.

Lexmark was also positioned as a Leader in the two previous IDC MarketScape Worldwide Security Solutions and Services Hardcopy assessments, in 2019-2020 and 2017.1

The IDC MarketScape report advises, "Organizations should consider Lexmark when looking for a vendor with deep industry knowledge and expertise. Lexmark should also be on the short list of vendors when considering factors such as security to meet hybrid work challenges, moving print infrastructure to the cloud, developing a strong security posture that can expand and evolve over time, and a need for consistent global service delivery."

The report noted several strengths of Lexmark security offerings:

Secure Cloud Services

"Lexmark has assembled one of the broadest portfolios of cloud services aimed at helping organizations modernize print infrastructure and migrate to a print-as-a-service model."



"The information gathered by all Lexmark Cloud Services modules provides visibility into an organization's unique printing practices and workflows, providing control over information and processes for a higher level of security and overall protection."

Secure by Design Approach

"Lexmark notes that it has been historically ahead of the curve when it comes to print security, with significant investments in data and endpoint protection reaching back over a decade."



"Coupled with the firm's broad solutions and services portfolio, Lexmark can provide comprehensive security coverage to address device/firmware protection, fleet management, documentation and data security, security training, corporate governance, and support for industry standards and security certifications."

Zero Trust Framework

"Lexmark can ensure that the print environment fits within an overall zero trust framework for security by supporting guiding principles such as segmenting and compartmentalizing data; ensuring endpoint security; never trust, always verify; and least privileged access."

MPS & Lexmark Cloud Bridge

As part of its MPS programs, Lexmark offers a host of MPS security services in areas such as asset management, consumables management, break/fix, help desk integration, predictive service, security assessment, and configuration management.



The report noted Lexmark Cloud Bridge technology as "key to the company's overall MPS strategy" as it "brings Lexmark's most advanced managed print services functionality to all hybrid network environments."

"Lexmark's comprehensive approach to security addresses the broad range of threats in today's environment," said Allen Waugerman, Lexmark president and chief executive officer. "Customers across the globe trust Lexmark with their information. Being once again named a Leader in this IDC MarketScape demonstrates that their trust is well placed."

In addition to print security, Lexmark has been named a Leader in IDC MarketScape reports looking at managed print and document services / document workflow services in each of the seven years those reports have been issued.2

About IDC MarketScape

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

