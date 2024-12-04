Lexmark Named Managed Print Services Leader by Quocirca for 12th Year

LEXINGTON, Ky., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging and IoT solutions leader, has again been named a leader in managed print services (MPS) by global print and market insight research firm Quocirca. This is the 12th consecutive year that Lexmark has earned this recognition.

In its Managed Print Services Market Landscape 2024 report , Quocirca highlights Lexmark's industry expertise, deep sustainability focus, and comprehensive security approach.

"We are proud to receive this recognition once again by Quocirca," said Melanie Hudson, Lexmark senior vice president and chief commercial officer. "Innovation sits at the core of Lexmark's DNA, and we look forward to continuing to deliver industry-leading solutions for our MPS customers worldwide."

In naming Lexmark a market leader, the report recognizes Lexmark's:

Global IoT platform. Lexmark's single system provides complete visibility in one location – currently supporting 1.5 million devices under management.

Lexmark's single system provides complete visibility in one location – currently supporting 1.5 million devices under management. Sustainable focus. Sustainability is embedded into Lexmark's MPS offering through a circular approach that includes energy-efficient devices. Many devices include reclaimed post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and onboard sensors to assess toner levels and service needs.

Sustainability is embedded into Lexmark's MPS offering through a circular approach that includes energy-efficient devices. Many devices include reclaimed post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and onboard sensors to assess toner levels and service needs. New hardware portfolio. Lexmark now offers a standardized A4 and A3 hardware range based on Lexmark technology. The new 9-Series A3 range uses modular assembly to support self-service and having few components helps reduce the likelihood of technical failure while also minimizing the service time required for repairs and maintenance.

Lexmark now offers a standardized A4 and A3 hardware range based on Lexmark technology. The new 9-Series A3 range uses modular assembly to support self-service and having few components helps reduce the likelihood of technical failure while also minimizing the service time required for repairs and maintenance. AI-driven predictive analytics. Lexmark uses data along with digital twin technology to power algorithms that support system uptime and availability. This predictive support approach to reducing IT burden is a key area of differentiation.

Lexmark uses data along with digital twin technology to power algorithms that support system uptime and availability. This predictive support approach to reducing IT burden is a key area of differentiation. Secure by Design approach. This ensures that MPS engagements help organizations mitigate risks around device, document, and network security.

"With a comprehensive product portfolio, enhanced by its new A3 technology and innovations aimed at reducing the environmental impact of print technology, Lexmark is well positioned in the MPS market," Quocirca said in the report.

This year, Quocirca has also recognized Lexmark as a leader in its Global Print Security Vendor Landscape and Cloud Print Services Market Landscape reports.

