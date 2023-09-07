Lexmark Partners with HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions to Co-Develop Industrial IoT Applications

LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark , a global imaging and IoT solutions leader, today announced a new partnership with HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions, in which HARMAN as part of its IoT offerings portfolio will deploy Lexmark's IoT technology on specific projects for customers across various industries. The collaboration will marry IoT with AI to address the many challenges facing enterprises and public institutions.

Lexmark will provide its industry-leading Optra IoT technology, while HARMAN will provide domain competency along with its large network of integration expertise across platforms and industrial protocols. Lexmark and HARMAN will help clients develop new types of industrial IoT applications such as Industry 4.0, remote monitoring of manufacturing plants, medical devices and connected products.

"Our expertise with IoT for connected products and our visual AI capabilities for connected operations will provide HARMAN with rapid solution capabilities," said Vishal Gupta, senior vice president and chief technology and information officer at Lexmark. "HARMAN's significant customer network will allow us to expand our footprint and further grow Lexmark's IoT business."

One of the first offerings will be an AI-powered solution that can detect anomalies and defects in products on a manufacturing line – work that typically relies on a labor-intensive manual inspection. A similar solution used internally within Lexmark delivered a 40% improvement in inspection speed, a 99% reduction in errors, and an ROI within three months.

"With healthcare and industrial being two of our key focus areas at HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions, along with our talented team, we have an edge above the rest in the industry. We are confident that the association will successfully deliver the best possible IoT solutions to customers," said Sanjay Bhartiya, Commercial General Manager at HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions.

Lexmark's Optra Edge is a user-friendly platform combining edge computing hardware with a low code/no code cloud-based management portal and pre-built AI/ML applications that make it easier and faster to turn real-time data into real-time action. Optra Edge acts as a translator between devices and back-end systems and provides powerful local computation ability without the cloud.

About Lexmark

Lexmark creates cloud-enabled imaging and IoT technologies that help customers worldwide quickly realize business outcomes. Through a powerful combination of proven technologies and deep industry expertise, Lexmark accelerates business transformation, turning information into insights, data into decisions, and analytics into action.

About HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions

HARMAN's Digital Transformation Solutions is a strategic business unit dedicated in blending the physical and digital to make technology more dynamic in order to serve the ever-changing human needs. Leveraging our unique Life-ware approach, our team of over 7,000 employees, spread across 12 countries in 45+ locations, with their expertise across hardware, software, and industry domains are transforming everyday experiences for our 200 clients globally. Compliant and certified with international standard/ management system EN 9100:2018 / AS9100D, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 13485:2016 and appraised at CMMI-DEV 2.0 ML5, HARMAN aims towards helping customers deliver a holistic experience to their customers – through the convergence of digital, cross channel user experience, cloud, mobility, insightful data, and internet-of-things backed by scalable underlying IT platforms. Healthcare, Communications, Industrial, Retail, Software, and Hospitality being our key focus areas, we have made significant investments into this space. Leveraging our global delivery approach, IPs, platforms and people, we deploy next generation technology platforms across industries, offer cost savings and deliver innovative solutions to help our clients on their digital journey. To know more, please visit https://services.harman.com/

