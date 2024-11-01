Lexmark Receives Duo of Awards from Seramount in Recognition as Top Employer

Accolades include "2024 100 Best Companies" and "2024 Top Companies for Executive Women"

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging and IoT solutions leader, has received two top employer awards from Seramount, a strategic professional services and research firm dedicated to inclusive workplaces.

The first award, "2024 100 Best Companies," is an annual list of U.S. companies that set the standard for family-friendly practices including parental leave, fertility/adoption benefits and flexible scheduling. This is the eighth year Lexmark has received the honor.

The second award, "2024 Top Companies for Executive Women," is an annual ranking that evaluates how U.S. companies champion women's achievements in the workplace, with a focus on succession planning, gender-pay parity, and flexibility, among other categories. This is the sixth time Lexmark has been named to the list.

"It is an honor to again be recognized by Seramount," said Tonya Jackson, senior vice president and chief people officer at Lexmark. "Our people are the most valuable resource of our company. Enabling their success means setting Lexmark up for success."

Jackson noted that Lexmark continuously evaluates its policies to help families balance responsibilities at work and home and considers the importance of having diverse leadership that reflects our workforce and our customers.

Employers included in the top 100 list can recognize up to two employees to be named "Working Parents of the Year." Lexmark's 2024 parent honorees are Meagan Sisk, senior manager for embedded systems, and Phillip Sisk, senior manager for quality and compliance.

Click here to read about the Sisks, Lexmark's 2024 Working Parents of the Year.

Supporting resources

Learn about Lexmark's recent awards and recognitions

Subscribe to the Lexmark News Blog.

Follow Lexmark on LinkedIn.

About Lexmark

Lexmark creates cloud-enabled imaging and IoT technologies that help customers worldwide quickly realize business outcomes. Through a powerful combination of proven technologies and deep industry expertise, Lexmark accelerates business transformation, turning information into insights, data into decisions, and analytics into action.

Lexmark and the Lexmark logo are trademarks of Lexmark International, Inc., registered in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Lexmark