Lexmark Recognized as a Sustainability Leader by Quocirca

LEXINGTON, Ky., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging and IoT solutions leader, today announced it has been named a leader in the 2022 Sustainability Vendor Landscape report by global print and market insight research firm, Quocirca.

The Quocirca Sustainability Vendor Landscape report analyzes sustainability in the broader print manufacturer ecosystem. In naming Lexmark a leader, Quocirca praised Lexmark's embrace of circular economy principles and its successful integration of sustainable practices across its global operations.

Quocirca Director Louella Fernandes said, "Lexmark's focus on reuse and recycling, along with pledges to produce quality, environmentally friendly products in a sustainable manner helped earn its sustainability leadership position. With one of the industry's most ambitious carbon neutrality targets, Lexmark is clearly committed to helping protect the environment.

"As customers come under increased pressure to justify supplier choices and technology strategy from a sustainability perspective, the print industry must go beyond hardware to deliver solutions and services that actively help reduce customers' environmental impact. Customers looking for measurable, reportable improvements will find Lexmark well positioned to help them toward their own sustainability goals," Fernandes added.

The Quocirca report highlights these Lexmark sustainability achievements:

Intent to be fully carbon neutral by 2035.

Carbon, energy and resource consumption achievements

62% reduction in global emissions since 2005, on track to meet target of 40% reduction from 2015 levels by 2025



Zero-landfill and zero-incineration policy with 100% of returned cartridges reused or recycled



39% reclaimed plastic used in new devices, 92% of new devices have PCR content

Carbon Disclosure Project member, Signatory of the United Nations Global Impact and Member of Responsible Business Alliance and Responsible Mineral Initiatives.

Use of managed print services and cloud print management to enable customers to use shared computing power in the cloud, reducing energy and paper use.

PrintReleaf partnership, empowering customers to plant trees to offset paper use.

Smart Refresh data-based approach to determining when devices genuinely need to be replaced.

"Lexmark has a long history of responsible, sustainable practices and we are proud that Quocirca has recognized us an industry leader in sustainability. Our focus on the environment begins with the intentional engineering of longer-lasting products and extends to the services, solutions and programs that reduce paper consumption, promote efficient use, and support our customers' own sustainability efforts," said John Gagel, Lexmark Chief Sustainability Officer.

In addition to customer-facing sustainability offerings, Lexmark is committed to creating a cleaner, smarter and more sustainable future within its own global operations. In support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Lexmark prioritizes maintaining efficient use of natural resources at its manufacturing, research and development, and office facilities worldwide.

The company is currently constructing a two-megawatt solar array that will bring renewable energy to its global headquarters facility in Lexington, Ky. "The solar array is expected to produce more than 3.3 million kilowatt hours (kWh) in its first year of operation, equivalent to avoiding the greenhouse gas emissions from nearly six million miles driven by an average passenger vehicle," Gagel said. The array will be operational in the spring of 2023.

Supporting Resources

Read an excerpt of the 2022 Quocirca Sustainability report.

Find out how Lexmark helps customers achieve their own sustainability goals.

Learn more about Lexmark sustainability practices in the Lexmark CSR report.

Subscribe to the Lexmark News Blog.

Follow Lexmark on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Lexmark

Lexmark creates cloud-enabled imaging and IoT technologies that help customers worldwide quickly realize business outcomes. Through a powerful combination of proven technologies and deep industry expertise, Lexmark accelerates business transformation, turning information into insights, data into decisions, and analytics into action.

Lexmark and the Lexmark logo are trademarks of Lexmark International, Inc., registered in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About Quocirca

Quocirca is a global market insight and research firm specializing in analyzing the convergence of print and digital technologies in the future workplace.

SOURCE Lexmark