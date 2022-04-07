Lexmark Recognized with Multiple Manufacturing Leadership Awards

Cross-functional teams honored for enabling manufacturing excellence at Lexmark for the 11th year in a row

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging and IoT solutions leader, today announced that it has been recognized as a winner in the 2022 Manufacturing Leadership Awards for its outstanding achievement in three categories: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Digital Supply Chains, and Collaborative Ecosystems. This is the 11th year in a row that Lexmark has received recognition from the distinguished organization.

"Lexmark continually focuses on creating and delivering best-in-class products and processes. These awards validate our industry leadership," said Tonya Jackson, senior vice president and chief product delivery officer. "We thank the Manufacturing Leadership Council for recognizing the talented Lexmark employees who innovate every day, driving best practices across the organization."

The council developed the Manufacturing Leadership Awards to honor manufacturing companies and leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing. For 2022, awards were presented to companies and individuals in 11 categories, honoring world-class manufacturing achievements. Lexmark was recognized in three of the 11 categories in 2022.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Lexmark's New Product Introduction team and Ventures teams were recognized for collaborating internally to drive out costs in the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning category. The teams built and automated a visual inspection system by integrating the Lexmark Optra Edge device with Lexmark's manufacturing system. By using a Lexmark solution, the team achieved a 70% reduction in the cost of comparable automated vision systems for our manufacturing facilities.

Digital Supply Chains

When the COVID-19 pandemic took component shortages to a crisis level, Lexmark had to find a new way to manage them. The Lexmark Product Delivery team was recognized in the Digital Supply Chains category for creating a solution that enables better visibility across suppliers and components. The team worked collaboratively across the company to identify, collect and consolidate data from multiple sources, including the supply and demand views of key manufacturers, and built a digital twin to improve visibility into the entire system.

Collaborative Ecosystems

Lexmark was recognized in the Collaborative Ecosystems category for expanding its circular economy opportunities. The collection and reuse or recycling of used toner cartridges is critical to the success of Lexmark's circular economy initiatives. The Lexmark Cartridge Collection Program (LCCP) allows customers to quickly return used cartridges to collection locations in every region worldwide. Still, only a handful of sites are equipped to identify whether the cartridges can be refurbished and reused. The Lexmark team built a cloud solution that evaluates returned cartridges without the need for costly hardware. The new solution is a win-win, providing significant costs savings to the organization and benefitting the environment by allowing Lexmark to reuse more cartridges than ever before.

Lexmark will be recognized at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala on June 29, 2022, at the JW Marriott in Marco Island, Florida. The gala is the closing event for Rethink: The Manufacturing Leadership Council Summit. Details about the awards are available here.

About the Manufacturing Leadership Awards

The Manufacturing Leadership Awards honor manufacturing companies and individual manufacturing leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing through digital transformation. Winning projects and individual manufacturing leaders have demonstrated achievement in one of a wide range of categories, and are chosen by a panel of expert judges for results that have delivered clear and compelling value, return on investment, and other tangible outcomes. The highest-scoring High Achiever in each project category, 2022 Manufacturers of the Year, and 2022 Manufacturing Leader of the Year will be unveiled at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala on June 29, 2022.

