Lexmark Showcases New Printers and Technology Solutions for Retailers at NRF 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging and IoT solutions leader, will showcase its cutting-edge, retail-ready printers and solutions at NRF 2025, Retail's Big Show and Expo, Jan. 12 to 14, at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York. The Lexmark showcase will be in booth #6321.

"Lexmark kicks off the year with a bang by showcasing our latest 9-Series family of A3 printers and MFPs at NRF for the first time," said Tim Speller, Lexmark's head of retail and manufacturing. "These sophisticated devices will usher in a new era of opportunity for retailers to maximize operational efficiency while increasing sales."

Here's what will be on display in Lexmark booth #6321:

New Lexmark 9-Series printers and MFPs are designed for challenging retail environments

Built by evolving Lexmark's renowned A4 technology, the 9-Series delivers versatility, simplicity and sustainability. These solutions are easy to use and manage – perfect for any retail salesfloor or back office.

Key highlights of 9-Series:

Versatile and easy to use. The 9-Series offers a broad range of media size support (A6 to SRA3), high-volume duty cycles, a common set of modular paper-handling options, finishing capabilities and professional color features including PANTONE® calibration.

Simple and easy to manage. The 9-Series' intuitive interface streamlines workflows by providing simple instructions and prompts. For routine maintenance, toner cartridges can be replaced with one hand, easily understood visual cues are displayed, and serviceable areas are easy to access and identify.

Sustainable and easy to feel good about. The 9-Series' total post-consumer recycled (PCR) content is 56% by weight for all base-model MFPs and 73% by weight for the line's base-model printer, based on IEEE calculation procedures. *

Built to last. The 9-Series is designed and built to last seven years or more. Having few components helps reduce the likelihood of technical failure while also minimizing the service time required for repairs and maintenance. Experienced technicians can perform most common service actions, even highly complex tasks, in less than 15 minutes, according to Lexmark testing.

Lexmark Engagement Automation Platform (LEAP) helps retailers drive sales and foot traffic with hyper-local social media ads

LEAP automates one-to-one promotions that drive footfall to local stores. Store leaders can trigger hyper-personalized sale posts and boost ads based on individual store inventory conditions through loyalty program apps and social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. With advanced analytics and reporting capabilities, LEAP provides the insights needed to measure success and make data-driven decisions.

Key highlights of LEAP:

Engagement: To engage shoppers, center promotions around customer buying patterns with an engagement automation platform that posts localized content - such as store-specific offers, events and locally grown produce initiatives.





To engage shoppers, center promotions around customer buying patterns with an engagement automation platform that posts localized content - such as store-specific offers, events and locally grown produce initiatives. Automation: Schedule and manage automatic localization and delivery of corporate promotional messaging with an engagement automation platform to reach consumers through social media with hyper-local content around each store or audience region.





Schedule and manage automatic localization and delivery of corporate promotional messaging with an engagement automation platform to reach consumers through social media with hyper-local content around each store or audience region. Loyalty: Attract local customers with an engagement automation platform that sends store- and corporate-initiated offers to geo-fenced social media apps like Facebook and Instagram and loyalty program applications.

About Lexmark

Lexmark creates cloud-enabled imaging and IoT technologies that help customers worldwide quickly realize business outcomes. Through a powerful combination of proven technologies and deep industry expertise, Lexmark accelerates business transformation, turning information into insights, data into decisions, and analytics into action.

Lexmark and the Lexmark logo are trademarks of Lexmark International, Inc., registered in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

* PCR content measured in accordance with IEEE Std 1680.2a™ - 2017 Standard for Environmental Assessment of Imaging Equipment - Amendment 1 — which is the standard used by EPEAT.

