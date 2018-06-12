Lexogen and Bluebee Collaborate to Streamline Quantseq-UMI Sequencing Data Analysis Pipeline

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/704612/Lexogen_Bluebee_Logo.jpg )



QuantSeq is a 3' mRNA-Seq library prep protocol, which is the method of choice for RNA-Seq gene expression analysis due to the simplicity, cost effectiveness, and data quality offered by this technology. The QuantSeq protocol has been recently complemented with the launch of dual indexing barcodes (total 192 unique barcodes) and UMIs. Dual indexing helps detect and identify index hopping, which is an issue recently reported for sequencing instruments with patterned flow cells. Dual indexing barcodes also help avoid cross-contamination and minimize index mis assignment. UMIs are used to eliminate possible PCR duplicates in sequencing datasets and therefore facilitate unbiased gene expression profiling. The basic principle behind the UMI deduplication step is to collapse reads with identical mapping coordinates and UMI sequences. This step helps increase the accuracy of sequencing read counts for downstream analysis of gene expression levels.

The analysis and interpretation of QuantSeq data with UMIs requires specialized bioinformatics tools. Lexogen has implemented the QuantSeq-UMI data analysis pipeline on the Bluebee platform, providing kit users with a simple, streamlined tool for data analysis through actionable report and data management. Similarly to the previously integrated QuantSeq data analysis pipeline, access to the UMI data analysis will be offered with a complimentary software activation code included in each QuantSeq-UMI kit. The integration of Bluebee data analysis automation in the Quantseq pipeline promises faster, more convenient, and centralized data analysis for all users.

This is in continued efforts by the strategic partners, Lexogen and Bluebee, to streamline and expedite genomic data analysis and implementation. Bluebee driven data analysis automation has already been successfully integrated into Lexogen's Quantseq and SLAMseq kits, where SLAMseq is a new approach for analyzing time-resolved gene expression (published in Nature Methods and Science) using QuantSeq library generation.

"We are delighted to progress our relationship with Bluebee in providing our next integrated data analysis pipeline, including tools to measure PCR bias revealed by the addition of UMIs as part of the QuantSeq product family. All QuantSeq data analysis pipelines are transparent, streamlined, optimized for the particular protocol and run on a secure platform. We expect similarly integrated data analyses to expand to other Lexogen kit families," stated Dalia Daujotyte, Head of Business Development at Lexogen.

